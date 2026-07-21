The Victron VictronConnect v6.40 is VictronConnect app v6.40 brings a range of updates designed to make system monitoring and management easier for professionals.

0:

{"company_name":"Victron Energy","product_name":"VictronConnect v6.40","announced_details":"Released July 21 2026","announced_date":"2026-07-21","announced_at":null,"release_date":"2026-07-21","product_url":null,"model_number":null,"categories":"software","unique_selling_proposition":"VictronConnect app v6.40 brings a range of updates designed to make system monitoring and management easier for professionals.","features":"Added Bluetooth connectivity support on Windows

Added dark mode support

Improved remote console experience

Backward compatibility for inspecting settings files

EV Charging Station (EVCS)

Export SolarSense 750 history data

Lynx Smart BMS

Support added for the new Energy Meter VM-3P5A","specs":{},"documentation":"VictronConnect change log","documentation_pdf_url":null,"press_release":null,"product_state":null,"image_groups":[]}