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The Victron VictronConnect v6.40 is VictronConnect app v6.40 brings a range of updates designed to make system monitoring and management easier for professionals.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron VictronConnect v6.40
VictronConnect v6.40 Identifier
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FolderSlug: p-9f8214382426
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-9f8214382426/images
Company Name: Victron
Product Name: VictronConnect v6.40
Announced Date: 2026-07-21
Release Date: 2026-07-21
Image Groups: []
Announced Details: Released July 21st 2026
Model Number: v6.40
Unique Selling Proposition: VictronConnect app v6.40 brings a range of updates designed to make system monitoring and management easier for professionals.
Specs: {}

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-9f8214382426

Last Scraped: 2026-07-21T18:03:02.982Z