The Victron VictronConnect v6.40 is VictronConnect app v6.40 brings a range of updates designed to make system monitoring and management easier for professionals.
[ Product Visualization: VictronConnect v6.40 ]
Hardware Ref: p-9f8214
Technical Specifications
|VictronConnect v6.40 Identifier
|0:
|{"company_name":"Victron Energy","product_name":"VictronConnect v6.40","announced_details":"Released July 21 2026","announced_date":"2026-07-21","announced_at":null,"release_date":"2026-07-21","product_url":null,"model_number":null,"categories":"software","unique_selling_proposition":"VictronConnect app v6.40 brings a range of updates designed to make system monitoring and management easier for professionals.","features":"Added Bluetooth connectivity support on Windows\nAdded dark mode support\nImproved remote console experience\nBackward compatibility for inspecting settings files\nEV Charging Station (EVCS)\nExport SolarSense 750 history data\nLynx Smart BMS\nSupport added for the new Energy Meter VM-3P5A","specs":{},"documentation":"VictronConnect change log","documentation_pdf_url":null,"press_release":null,"product_state":null,"image_groups":[]}
|FolderSlug:
|p-9f8214382426
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-9f8214382426/images
|Company Name:
|Victron
|Product Name:
|VictronConnect v6.40
|Announced Date:
|2026-07-21
|Release Date:
|2026-07-21
|Image Groups:
|[]
|Announced Details:
|Released July 21st 2026
|Model Number:
|v6.40
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|VictronConnect app v6.40 brings a range of updates designed to make system monitoring and management easier for professionals.
|Specs:
|{}