The Xpanner X1 Shake-Out is The X1 Shake-Out is a GPS-guided pile distribution application built for skid-loader operators on utility-scale solar projects.
[ Product Visualization: X1 Shake-Out ]
Hardware Ref: p-54f68c
Technical Specifications
|X1 Shake-Out Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-54f68c43765e
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-54f68c43765e/images
|Company Name:
|Xpanner
|Product Name:
|X1 Shake-Out
|Product Url:
|https://xpanner.com/solution/x1-shake-out/
|Official Url:
|Name:
|Event Name:
|Title:
|Url:
|Category:
|Product State:
|Announced
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-54f68c43765e/images/pasted-6d6c5331.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Date:
|2026-08-03
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The X1 Shake-Out is a GPS-guided pile distribution application built for skid-loader operators on utility-scale solar projects.
|Specs:
|{}