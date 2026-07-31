The AESOLAR TerraE is With 40% transparency for optimal plant growth, exceptional durability against harsh weather, and superior performance in low-light conditions, they offer long-term value and a greener future for agriculture.
[ Product Visualization: TerraE ]
Hardware Ref: p-8b318b
Technical Specifications
|TerraE Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-8b318bbeb3b1
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-8b318bbeb3b1/images
|Company Name:
|AESOLAR
|Product Name:
|TerraE
|Product State:
|Announced
|Announced Date:
|2026-07-14
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-8b318bbeb3b1/images/pasted-a8ed7523.png","modified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-8b318bbeb3b1/images/pasted-3302f7aa.png","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Model Number:
|AE×××CMD-72BD, AE×××CMD-80BD, AE×××CMD-96BD
|Specs:
|{"power_continuous_w":395,"efficiency_max_pct":15.3}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|With 40% transparency for optimal plant growth, exceptional durability against harsh weather, and superior performance in low-light conditions, they offer long-term value and a greener future for agriculture.
|Power Continuous W:
|395
|Efficiency Max Pct:
|15.3