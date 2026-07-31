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The AESOLAR TerraE is With 40% transparency for optimal plant growth, exceptional durability against harsh weather, and superior performance in low-light conditions, they offer long-term value and a greener future for agriculture.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for AESOLAR TerraE
TerraE Identifier
FolderSlug: p-8b318bbeb3b1
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-8b318bbeb3b1/images
Company Name: AESOLAR
Product Name: TerraE
Product State: Announced
Announced Date: 2026-07-14
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Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Model Number: AE×××CMD-72BD, AE×××CMD-80BD, AE×××CMD-96BD
Specs: {"power_continuous_w":395,"efficiency_max_pct":15.3}
Unique Selling Proposition: With 40% transparency for optimal plant growth, exceptional durability against harsh weather, and superior performance in low-light conditions, they offer long-term value and a greener future for agriculture.
Power Continuous W: 395
Efficiency Max Pct: 15.3

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-8b318bbeb3b1

Last Scraped: 2026-07-31T19:06:35.037Z