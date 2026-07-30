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The AESOLAR TerraV is Installed in agricultural fields, TerraV modules optimize land use by generating solar power while providing shade for crops or livestock to thrive underneath

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for AESOLAR TerraV
TerraV Identifier
FolderSlug: p-3df0807ce423
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-3df0807ce423/images
Company Name: AESOLAR
Product Name: TerraV
Product State: Announced
Announced Date: 2026-07-14
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Announced Details: TBA
Model Number: AE×××CMD-L144BD
Specs: {"power_continuous_w":580,"efficiency_max_pct":21.96}
Unique Selling Proposition: Installed in agricultural fields, TerraV modules optimize land use by generating solar power while providing shade for crops or livestock to thrive underneath
Power Continuous W: 580
Efficiency Max Pct: 21.96

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-3df0807ce423

Last Scraped: 2026-07-30T20:23:47.905Z