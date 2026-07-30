The AESOLAR TerraV is Installed in agricultural fields, TerraV modules optimize land use by generating solar power while providing shade for crops or livestock to thrive underneath
[ Product Visualization: TerraV ]
Hardware Ref: p-3df080
Technical Specifications
|TerraV Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-3df0807ce423
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-3df0807ce423/images
|Company Name:
|AESOLAR
|Product Name:
|TerraV
|Product State:
|Announced
|Announced Date:
|2026-07-14
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-3df0807ce423/images/pasted-2b98ffff.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Model Number:
|AE×××CMD-L144BD
|Specs:
|{"power_continuous_w":580,"efficiency_max_pct":21.96}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Installed in agricultural fields, TerraV modules optimize land use by generating solar power while providing shade for crops or livestock to thrive underneath
|Power Continuous W:
|580
|Efficiency Max Pct:
|21.96