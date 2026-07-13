The LONGi Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant is The Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant module is designed to mitigate fire risks through an integrated safety architecture addressing electrical arcing, localized overheating, and resistance to flame penetration.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for LONGi Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant
Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant Identifier
FolderSlug: p-5e41c1f76015
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-5e41c1f76015/images
Company Name: LONGi
Product Name: Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant
Product Url: https://eu.longi.com/press/longi-launches-the-hi-mo-x10-fire-resistant-solar-module-for-the-c-i-market
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-2faa71304224
Announced Date: 2026-07-03
Announced At: 19th China International Solar Utilization Conference and Exhibition (SUCE) 2026
Release Date: null
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Announced Details: The module’s availability in the European market will be communicated in due course.
Specs: {"efficiency_max_pct":"24.8","efficiency_avg_pct":"24.5","voltage_max_pv_v":"1500","power_min_w":"580","power_max_w":"630","temp_coeff_power_pct_c":"-0.26","temp_operating_min_c":"-40","temp_operating_max_c":"85","cell_count":"108","warranty_product_y":"30","warranty_power_y":"30"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant module is designed to mitigate fire risks through an integrated safety architecture addressing electrical arcing, localized overheating, and resistance to flame penetration.
Efficiency Max Pct: 24.8
Efficiency Avg Pct: 24.5
Voltage Max Pv V: 1500
Power Min W: 580
Power Max W: 630
Temp Coeff Power Pct C: -0.26
Temp Operating Min C: -40
Temp Operating Max C: 85
Cell Count: 108
Warranty Product Y: 30
Warranty Power Y: 30

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-5e41c1f76015

Last Scraped: 2026-07-13T17:22:40.247Z