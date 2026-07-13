The LONGi Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant is The Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant module is designed to mitigate fire risks through an integrated safety architecture addressing electrical arcing, localized overheating, and resistance to flame penetration.
[ Product Visualization: Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant ]
Hardware Ref: p-5e41c1
Technical Specifications
|Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-5e41c1f76015
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-5e41c1f76015/images
|Company Name:
|LONGi
|Product Name:
|Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant
|Product Url:
|https://eu.longi.com/press/longi-launches-the-hi-mo-x10-fire-resistant-solar-module-for-the-c-i-market
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-2faa71304224
|Announced Date:
|2026-07-03
|Announced At:
|19th China International Solar Utilization Conference and Exhibition (SUCE) 2026
|Release Date:
|null
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|The module’s availability in the European market will be communicated in due course.
|Specs:
|{"efficiency_max_pct":"24.8","efficiency_avg_pct":"24.5","voltage_max_pv_v":"1500","power_min_w":"580","power_max_w":"630","temp_coeff_power_pct_c":"-0.26","temp_operating_min_c":"-40","temp_operating_max_c":"85","cell_count":"108","warranty_product_y":"30","warranty_power_y":"30"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant module is designed to mitigate fire risks through an integrated safety architecture addressing electrical arcing, localized overheating, and resistance to flame penetration.
|Efficiency Max Pct:
|24.8
|Efficiency Avg Pct:
|24.5
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|1500
|Power Min W:
|580
|Power Max W:
|630
|Temp Coeff Power Pct C:
|-0.26
|Temp Operating Min C:
|-40
|Temp Operating Max C:
|85
|Cell Count:
|108
|Warranty Product Y:
|30
|Warranty Power Y:
|30