The Enphase IQ Air is The only thermostat that works seamlessly with your Enphase Energy System.
[ Product Visualization: IQ Air ]
Hardware Ref: p-aca567
Technical Specifications
|IQ Air Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-aca567b0843b
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-aca567b0843b/images
|Company Name:
|Enphase
|Product Name:
|IQ Air
|Product Url:
|https://enphase.com/homeowners/thermostats
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-9e21901139b4
|Announced Date:
|2024-07-16
|Announced At:
|RE+ 2026
|Release Date:
|2026-08-03
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-aca567b0843b/images/pasted-eaf56f7b.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|Pre-order now and ships August 3.
|Documentation:
|https://enphase.com/homeowners/thermostats/documentation
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|https://enphase.com/homeowners/thermostats/documentation-pdf
|Model Number:
|IQ-AIR-01
|Specs:
|{"voltage_nominal_v":"24"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The only thermostat that works seamlessly with your Enphase Energy System.
|Voltage Nominal V:
|24