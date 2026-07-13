The Enphase IQ Air is The only thermostat that works seamlessly with your Enphase Energy System.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Enphase IQ Air
IQ Air Identifier
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Company Name: Enphase
Product Name: IQ Air
Product Url: https://enphase.com/homeowners/thermostats
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-9e21901139b4
Announced Date: 2024-07-16
Announced At: RE+ 2026
Release Date: 2026-08-03
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Announced Details: Pre-order now and ships August 3.
Documentation: https://enphase.com/homeowners/thermostats/documentation
Documentation Pdf Url: https://enphase.com/homeowners/thermostats/documentation-pdf
Model Number: IQ-AIR-01
Specs: {"voltage_nominal_v":"24"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The only thermostat that works seamlessly with your Enphase Energy System.
Voltage Nominal V: 24

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-aca567b0843b

Last Scraped: 2026-07-13T17:29:39.996Z