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The Xpanner X1 is The X1 Panel Lift is an intelligent, excavator-based panel installation system that automates repetitive material handling, allowing installation crews to focus on high-value installation work.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Xpanner X1
X1 Identifier
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Company Name: Xpanner
Product Name: X1
Product Url: https://xpanner.com/solution/x1-panel-lift/
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Product State: Announced
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Announced At: TBA
Announced Details: Launching later this year
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Model Number: X1
Specs: {"crew_size_count":"3","rows_covered_count":"2","equipment_count":"1"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The X1 Panel Lift is an intelligent, excavator-based panel installation system that automates repetitive material handling, allowing installation crews to focus on high-value installation work.
Announced Date: 2026-07-17
Crew Size Count: 3
Rows Covered Count: 2
Equipment Count: 1

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-ce4ca0bd745d

Last Scraped: 2026-07-31T19:07:01.047Z