The Xpanner X1 is The X1 Panel Lift is an intelligent, excavator-based panel installation system that automates repetitive material handling, allowing installation crews to focus on high-value installation work.
[ Product Visualization: X1 ]
Hardware Ref: p-ce4ca0
Technical Specifications
|X1 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-ce4ca0bd745d
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-ce4ca0bd745d/images
|Company Name:
|Xpanner
|Product Name:
|X1
|Product Url:
|https://xpanner.com/solution/x1-panel-lift/
|Official Url:
|Name:
|Event Name:
|Title:
|Url:
|Category:
|Product State:
|Announced
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-ce4ca0bd745d/images/pasted-387d7535.png","modified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-ce4ca0bd745d/images/pasted-699f7dab.gif","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced At:
|TBA
|Announced Details:
|Launching later this year
|Attached Items Above:
|Attached Items Below:
|Documentation:
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|Model Number:
|X1
|Specs:
|{"crew_size_count":"3","rows_covered_count":"2","equipment_count":"1"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The X1 Panel Lift is an intelligent, excavator-based panel installation system that automates repetitive material handling, allowing installation crews to focus on high-value installation work.
|Announced Date:
|2026-07-17
|Crew Size Count:
|3
|Rows Covered Count:
|2
|Equipment Count:
|1