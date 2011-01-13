Best Of 2011

Training sessions are held for solar professionals in Harare.
Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd and Alternate Power International Ltd jointly announce today that API will bundle SUNERGY inverters with its "Made in Ontario" SUN-SPY™ SST-10 solar tracker, suitable for both the micro-FIT and FIT markets.
The October India Solar Compass, a quarterly solar market report by BRIDGE TO INDIA, extensively analyses the emerging market for resale of PPAs in Gujarat, India. As projects approach their deadlines with various projects yet to begin construction, anxious developers are looking to sell their PPAs
The SolarBeam Concentrator can provide up to 13kW of heat per hour (44,300 BTU's). SolarBeam is 262%more efficient than flat panels. The payback period is only six years, compared with 20+ years for flat panel or 15 years for evacuated tube when used in process heat applications (above 140 F)
Across the United States, many are beginning to feel the economy getting better and, as a result,
Iowa has led the nation in attracting wind energy manufacturers and building a robust supply chain that supports more than 2,300 jobs and involves over 80 Iowa businesses.
Clean Technology Provider Solution Company Telkonet Releases Its New Energy Efficiency Suite, EcoSmart, With A Fresh Look And New Website
Conference & Exhibition, to bring 20,000 to Anaheim, Calif., May 22-25
NRG Systems, leading manufacturer of wind measurement equipment for the global wind industry, has brought its product leadership and technical expertise to the solar industry with the introduction of a complete solar resource assessment system. Like its complete measurement systems developed for wind measurement, the NRG Systems solar resource assessment system includes tower, sensors, data logger and communications module-everything a developer needs to assess a site's solar potential.
As LG Solar's U.S. division crosses the one-year mark, the company is further bolstering its commitment in the U.S. marketplace by unveiling its next-generation high-efficiency modules under the "Something Ready" marketing campaign.
The Midwest Renewable Energy Association announces sponsors for the upcoming SOLAR THERMAL '11 Conference
Generally Dual-axis trackers are more accurate in pointing directly at the sun which is usually the brightest spot in the sky, however, Dual axis comes at the price of higher complexity and lower reliability ( more down time and more maintenance) than single axis.
News Announcements from SPI 2011
Empower Software, the leading provider of user friendly customer access to home energy management, and Rainforest Automation, a leading manufacturer of products that link to and communicate with the smart meter, today announced that they are partnering to engage consumers in smart metering.
Schneider Electric Renewable Energies Business is showcasing solar solutions at the Renewable Energy World Conference & Expo North America from March 8-10 in Tampa, Florida at Booth 901.
The difference this time round is that business is getting a clearer picture of which alternatives it wishes to pursue. People examines what they are doing & just taking a quick note of higher crude price is a big indicator to Breaking through to a Better Biodiesel Business Model as CJP advised
ArcelorMittal Construcción España, branch of the biggest iron and steel company worldwide, and the Spanish solar photovoltaic multinational, Group OPDE, have signed a commercial agreement to develop the photovoltaic roof-top market in industrial buildings and car parks.
Ontario Solar Academy is celebrating our one year anniversary with a Special Spring Sale and by expanding solar training courses to the North, South, East and West. Save $1,000 on any 5 Day Course, throughout the province, when registered by March 18!
Offered free with admission to Second Annual Solar & Wind Expo, May 13-15
$550 million to go green and save green in the process. Ford Motor Company is celebrating production of its all-new global Ford Focus, built for North American customers in its completely transformed Michigan Assembly Plant (MAP). Following a $550 million transformation, the plant features an environmentally friendly workplace with flexible manufacturing capability and a motivated, specially trained work force ready to deliver a fuel-efficient new car to the marketplace.
Department of Veterans Affairs Expands Phoenix, AZ, Solar Project to 4.45 MW
Free training offered by Fronius during ASES - Solar 2011
Toronto, ON - GeoSmart Energy is extremely pleased to be part of the "first ever" National Renewable Energy Bursary Initiative with the Canadian GeoExchange Coalition.
The prospect of renewables taking a greater share of the energy mix, as well as additional demand from electric vehicles, poses utilities with a major challenge, say industry experts.
Onsite Waste to energy solutions converts trash in the form of paper, wood, plastic, agricultural waste, and food into electricity and heat. Utilizes Gasification (Not Incineration)
All-Energy 2011, the UK's largest renewable energy exhibition and conference, held last week in Aberdeen broke records on attendance, number of exhibitors and the amount of space they filled, and the number of speakers in the conference.
Triton Sonic Wind Profiler and SkyServe wind data service provide accurate, versatile platform for documenting wind resources in 'brownfield' areas too rugged and isolated for met towers
Renewable Energy law firm joins community of purpose driven companies that use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems
'Island proof' wind generator achieves top rating for FiTs payments
CSP Today has announced that registration is now open for the Free Webinar: "CSP and PV: Balancing Competition and Opportunity"
Golden Spot GSA series, the BRC machines, able to meet customer's specific requirements, provide a wide variety of technical solutions for the welded mesh production.
American Renewable Energy Day (AREDAY), an annual forum promoting powerful cross-sector dialogue and collaborations, announces that BP Capital Management founder and principal T. Boone Pickens will again participate at its annual summit, August 17 to 21 at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colo.
South Carolina is named a Top 5 Fuel Cell State for the second year in a row by Fuel Cells 2000's State of the States Report.
BAG, The German Federal Office for Goods and Transport conducts many control tasks around the country and has been wanting a stabile, long-lasting power supply for vehicles staying on the road throughout the day. Now they have it.
Registration is now open for the free educational webinar on September 28th at 1 PM ET, 10AM PT
On October 4, 2011, SGS attended the inauguration of Torresol Energy's Plant Gemasolar, the new concentrated solar power plant in Spain as the world's leading inspection, testing, certification and verification company involved in the construction, commissioning and operation phase of the facility.
Energy Storage Summit Announced
aleo solar AG supplied the Italian city of Vittorio Veneto with premium solar modules for a 1-Megawatt solar park as well as a complete financing service package.
The Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics' (BREE) report, Major Electricity Generation Projects, shows the transformation of Australia's energy mix has begun, with 36% of committed new investment in gas and 41% in wind says the Sustainable Energy Association of Australia (www.seaaua.com.au).
Solar cogeneration technology recognized by leading UK advisor for efficiency excellence
Geothermal Resources Council Annual Meeting will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 3 in Reno, Nevada. Theme is "Geothermal: Reliable, Renewable Global"
Eastern Shore Energy, LLC (ESE) announced today they have reached a preliminary financing agreement with Benjamin Travis, COO of World Equity Alliance, Inc (WEA). Based upon this agreement, the WEA Energy Private Equity Fund, LP intends to invest, as a joint venture partner in the development for the ESE projects.
Twelve N100 turbines for Texas / first joint project
Under the agreement, CSSI will provide TransCanada with 9 fully-operational and commissioned utility-scale solar projects across the Province of Ontario which are expected to come into service between late 2012 and mid-2013.
Vast scope exists for exploitation of castor as a bioenergy crop although there are still some technological challenges to overcome. A combination of conventional breeding methods with biotechnological techniques provides newer routes for designing oils for biofuel purpose.
Plasma2Energy is introducing a disruptive technology to the waste management market. There is no single technology that can deliver the performance that Plasma2Energy can achieve. That is why a third party validation is necessary to attract more attention from investors in this field.
My premise is that we need a new Model for Housing, as the older homes will not hold their value by today's Renewable Energy standards, and the next generation buyers will quickly be drawn to a more energy efficient model. These new buyers are also looking for different designs than older homes typically offer for their lifestyle choices.
The basic principles of Joint Implementation are defined in Article 6 of the Kyoto Protocol. Project participants from two (or more) Annex 1 Parties may jointly implement an emissions-reducing project in the territory of an Annex 1 Party, and count the resulting emission reduction units towards meeting the Kyoto target of the other involved Annex 1 Party/ies.
We've cobbled together some great factoids from the Apricus website to create this overview of Solar Thermal systems. Why are we not using this technology on every home that is exposed to the sun?
The roadmap for biomass is under study in China and may prove a gem for development of the sector. Biomass presently contributes nearly 5% of power generation to the total renewable. The technology has good growth prospects due to available potential in the country.