Best Of 2012

Li-ion Battery Costs Fall to $397/kWh in 2020; Not Enough for Mass Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Scale-up alone is unlikely to drive costs low enough for mass adoption, so Lux Research describes the best innovations for reducing battery cost

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MECASOLAR&#39;s projects in Greece go up by 52% in six months

The Greek market prefers single- and dual-axis trackers from MECASOLAR. The firm will deliver a total 351 units to 56 PV solar projects this fiscal year.----- From its establishment in Thessaloniki back in 2009 to 2011, MECASOLAR supplied solar trackers to 107 projects, totalling 163 with the deals clinched in the first half of 2012.----- MECASOLAR and PROINSO, two companies of the OPDE Group holding, are market leaders in Greece, where 174 Qualified Installers are members of PROINSO&#39;s International Network.----- MECASOLAR sources remarked on the success of new SINGLE-AXIS trackers since they were launched in Greece.

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Grid Energy Storage Solutions

Storage should be a net cost savings. For example, the cost of frequency regulation is less (on margin) using storage than using a thermal plant. The PJM Performance-Based Regulation market, operational since October 1, 2012, has demonstrated that using fast and accurate energy storage resources has and will lower the total need for frequency regulation, in which should result in overall lower costs to consumers.

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Structural Batteries: Building in Power

Structural batteries are sheets of carbon-composite material that can be molded into complex 3-D shapes to form the actual structure of a device. Thus, the rear wing of a racing car becomes an in-built battery, a torch is its own power source, and the fabric of a tent can capture solar energy.

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Siliken introduces its energyBox Photovoltaic Kit in the Italian Market

The energyBox PV system is a tailor-made installation kit for all types of residential and industrial rooftops----- Siliken offers a free technical consulting service and provides fitters with an online rooftop configuration tool

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It's Massive Yet Tiny

A 14 x 14" MYT engine has 850 cubic inches of displacement and weighs 150 pounds, compared to a conventional engine, which would weigh 3,000 pounds to produce the same power. The engine needs no oil, as the biofuel is the lubricant due to the high lubricity of biofuel. With every tank of fuel, the engine is circulated with more than 20 gallons of fresh engine oil compared to 5 quarts of engine oil circulating over 3,000 miles in conventional engines. You can now skip changing oil forever and have an engine with longer life.

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GeoSmart&#39;s New Multi Loop and Pump Handler, Fast &amp; Efficient

GeoSmart introduces state of the art compact multi loop feeder and pump puller to North American drilling industry at CanWell conference in Hamilton, ON.

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Unconquered Sun and FLEXcon On-Par to Deliver Solar Powered Golf Carts

Manufacturer of Photovoltaic Panels relies on FLEXcon&#39;s Adhesive Solutions to Develop Golf Cart Conversion Kits

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Intersolar 2012 - Fronius sets new milestone in the solar market

Quality leader Fronius will be presenting its latest technology milestone at Intersolar 2012. The Fronius Agilo 100.0 central inverter will be firmly in the limelight between June 13th and 15th.

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PV manufacturing industry in India set for take-off in August

Competitiveness, performance and Indian business expansion among the top themes at the inaugural PV Manufacturing Summit India 2012, taking place 1-2 August in Gurgaon, Delhi.

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Electric Car Conversion Training Is Looking To The Future

Electric car conversion courses are the wave of the future in green technologies.

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Advanced Solar Photonics Increases Capacity to Meet Demand for 400 Watt PV Modules

PV Equipment Manufacturer Expands Production for Largest Size Solar Panels Made in America

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Solar energy's vital role in our energy future

Much of the industry press coverage lately has focused on multi-100MW projects. Yet these large, centralized production facilities are not really the best use of solar energy. They certainly have their usefulness, but distributed generation offers an even better approach.

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Magnetic Energy

Is a perpetual magnetic generator impossible? Maybe, but there have been several patents issued on this theory and as the cost of energy keeps rising, more scientists will be searching for ways to make a working practical perpetual magnetic generator.

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Gasplasma® Technology

The Gasplasma® process delivers higher energy efficiency than alternative waste-to-energy processes. Converting waste to a gas to generate electricity directly in gas engines, turbines or fuel cells dramatically improves energy conversion efficiency and maximises electrical output.

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EcoCAR 2 Teams Spread the Word on Alternative Energy

When many college students were heading to the beach for Spring Break, the Mississippi State University EcoCAR 2 team was at the Gulf Coast Children's Fair in Biloxi, Mississippi. The two-day environmental event organized by the Gulf Regional Planning Commission and the EPA gave MSU students a chance to talk to local elementary students about pollution and the benefits of keeping the air clean.

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States Advance Fuel Cell Growth

The fuel cell industry offers tremendous opportunity for manufacturing, engineering, and business development jobs, and once the supply chain, integrators, and service providers are factored in, could help the U.S. rebound and thrive in a competitive marketplace.

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The National Integration Dataset

The dataset is designed to provide realistic energy production profiles based on wind variability, both for the existing fleet as well as large expansions thereof. One of the main concerns with wind energy is that it is variable, with energy produced only when and where the wind blows.

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Panasonic Eco Solutions North America

Our platform is focused primarily on the commercial scale market, though we have some utility scale opportunities and are evaluating the residential sector. We have the capabilities to implement rooftop, ground mounted or parking canopy systems.

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Why is vanadium important to the renewable energy sector?

Lithium vanadium phosphate batteries add vanadium to the cathode of electric vehicle batteries. The result is a power source capable of producing more than six times the power of the typical lithium-ion batteries in such electric vehicles as the Chevrolet Volt or the Nissan LEAF (210 watts of power as opposed to 33 watts).

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Case Study - Wind Energy for the Eagles

The installation of 14 UGE-4K wind turbines at the Philadelphia Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field proves that distributed renewable energy is within closer reach for all than once thought.

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Solar Training and Certification

Each state in the US has different requirements for installing PV systems. Some states, like Colorado, require a certain number of NABCEP certified installers per job, whereas in North Carolina, you must be an electrician to sell or install a PV system.

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IHS iSuppli Teardown Analysis of Solar Inverter, Identifying the Cost-Reduction Opportunities

In its first-ever dissection of a solar power inverter, IHS has determined the bill of materials (BOM) of a major manufacturer's product, providing a path-setting benchmark for cost reduction in a market expected to undergo rapid price erosion in the coming years.

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Renewable Energy Covered Bonds - how to adapt the covered bond market to bring capital into the low-carbon economy

Climate Bonds Initiative suggests covered bonds as a means to get bank lending flowing again

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DTE Energy Selects Advanced GE Technology for Four Wind Projects in Michigan

GE Supplying 137 1.6-100 Wind Turbines to Provide Clean Energy for the Region----- Helps Michigan Accelerate Progress toward Renewable Energy Goals----- The 1.6-100 is the World&#39;s Most Efficient Wind Turbine in Its Class

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Ecotech Institute&#39;s First-Ever Graduating Class Takes the Stage June 21

Forty-two Graduates to Receive Degrees Focused on Clean Technology and Sustainability

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10.5 MW: Conergy builds the Saarland&#39;s largest solar park on historic estate

Von Boch investor family chooses Conergy quality &quot;Made in Germany&quot;

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Ballard Participates in Opening of Mercedes-Benz Fuel Cell Production Facility

Ballard Power Systems President and CEO, John Sheridan, participated with other executives and dignitaries in today&#39;s ceremony officially opening the Mercedes-Benz Canada fuel cell production facility in Burnaby, British Columbia.

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4th Alternative Power Exhibition,Lagos Nigeria

A convergence of all alternative power sources availabe like solar panels,inverter,mini hydro,wind mill,biomass,biofuel,powerpack,batterry bank e.t.c,to keep life moving.

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Sunrun and PV Solar Report Announce 80% Growth in California Home Solar Market

New solar stars drive continued market expansion

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Top-Tier Photovoltaic Polysilicon and Wafer Producers to be Profitable in 2013

Despite continuous price pressure, falling costs expected to enable positive margins for best of class suppliers

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Smart Grid: TÜV SÜD supports call for intelligent electronic devices standard

Smart grids providing for power utility automation are fundamental for the energy turnaround. TÜV SÜD supports the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) in the demand for improved implementation of the IEC 61850 communication standard which is key to the communication process.

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Annual U.S. Wind Operations and Maintenance Spending to Double to Nearly $6 Billion by 2025

Expected to account for over one-third of total capital expenditures in the U.S. wind industry over the next decade

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OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES AND LOCKHEED MARTIN TO DEVELOP WAVE-ENERGY PROJECT IN AUSTRALIA

Wave energy has the potential to produce around 2,000 terawatt hours of electricity a year, or enough power to meet 10 percent of the world&#39;s current energy needs

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OFFICE DEPOT RECOGNIZED AS AN EPA ENERGY STAR LEADER FOR 2012

Company is First Ever Retailer in the United States to be Recognized by the EPA for Lowering Portfolio-Wide Energy Consumption by Over 30 Percent; Facilities&#39; Carbon Footprint is 37 Percent Less in 2011 than 2004

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Real Goods Solar and Gestamp Solar Partner for 4.8 MegaWatts of Renewable Energy in Vermont

Together the projects are designed to generate 5,500 MWh per year.

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Investors gain access to high return, low risk Renewable Energy Assets as the €500 Million Real Asset Energy Fund accelerates activity in Europe and the United States.

Renewable energy investment opportunities are financially sound and environmentally responsible.

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Upsolar Completes Industry-Leading Module Life Cycle Assessment Study

China-based producer seizes leadership position with comprehensive LCA

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First Wind Receives Approval from Maine DEP to Expand Proposed Oakfield Wind Project

Approval paves way for next stage of 150 MW Oakfield Wind Project that will deliver even more economic benefits to Aroostook County and enough power for 48,000 homes

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Breakthrough order for DC technology

ABB wins order to install the first ever DC-based electric solution for a vessel. The Onboard DC Grid will allow vessels to cut fuel consumption and emissions by up to 20 percent.

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Top DJ knocks on wood for an answer to his heating problems

Carbon Zero UK have supplied a biomass heating system for top BBC Radio DJ Mark Radcliffe for his Cheshire farmhouse.

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Advanced Solar Photonics Introduces Grid-Tied Inverters to PV Equipment Line

American PV Manufacturer Now Provides Complete ASP Brand Turnkey Solar Kit

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New EU Regulations for Nanomaterials in Preparation

With the EU publishing an official definition of nanomaterials, changes to consumer product regulations are now expected to follow.

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Expanding Its Texas Footprint, GE Unit Joins JP Morgan to Jointly Invest $225 Million in NextEra Energy Resources&#39; 662.5-MW Wind Farm

&quot;This investment demonstrates our ability to provide both the capital and equipment for critical energy infrastructure projects in support of GE&#39;s broader ecomagination strategy&quot;

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aleo solar AG at Ecobuild 2012: presenting solutions for social housing and community schemes

This event is the UK&#39;s leading trade show for renewable energy

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CSI RD&amp;D Grant Awarded to Clean Power Research Brightens Future of PV Grid Integration

Three CSI RD&amp;D projects to use SolarAnywhereâ forecast irradiance data

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PREPARATIONS START FOR INTERSOLAR INDIA 2012

India&#39;s largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry opens its doors once again in November

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SolarCity Unveils National Home Energy Loan to Make Energy Efficiency More Affordable

Clean energy leader extends energy efficiency services and flexible financing to both coasts

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Clean and Cool 2012 Brings the UK&#39;s Top &quot;CleanTech&quot; Companies to Silicon Valley

16 businesses come to San Francisco to champion British cleantech innovation

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Corvus Energy&#39;s marine lithium polymer battery used in Europe&#39;s first hybrid tugboat

This diesel-to-hybrid retrofit represents Europe&#39;s first low emissions hybrid tugboat.

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