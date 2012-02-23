Best Of 2012

Scale-up alone is unlikely to drive costs low enough for mass adoption, so Lux Research describes the best innovations for reducing battery cost
The Greek market prefers single- and dual-axis trackers from MECASOLAR. The firm will deliver a total 351 units to 56 PV solar projects this fiscal year.----- From its establishment in Thessaloniki back in 2009 to 2011, MECASOLAR supplied solar trackers to 107 projects, totalling 163 with the deals clinched in the first half of 2012.----- MECASOLAR and PROINSO, two companies of the OPDE Group holding, are market leaders in Greece, where 174 Qualified Installers are members of PROINSO's International Network.----- MECASOLAR sources remarked on the success of new SINGLE-AXIS trackers since they were launched in Greece.
Storage should be a net cost savings. For example, the cost of frequency regulation is less (on margin) using storage than using a thermal plant. The PJM Performance-Based Regulation market, operational since October 1, 2012, has demonstrated that using fast and accurate energy storage resources has and will lower the total need for frequency regulation, in which should result in overall lower costs to consumers.
Structural batteries are sheets of carbon-composite material that can be molded into complex 3-D shapes to form the actual structure of a device. Thus, the rear wing of a racing car becomes an in-built battery, a torch is its own power source, and the fabric of a tent can capture solar energy.
The energyBox PV system is a tailor-made installation kit for all types of residential and industrial rooftops----- Siliken offers a free technical consulting service and provides fitters with an online rooftop configuration tool
A 14 x 14" MYT engine has 850 cubic inches of displacement and weighs 150 pounds, compared to a conventional engine, which would weigh 3,000 pounds to produce the same power. The engine needs no oil, as the biofuel is the lubricant due to the high lubricity of biofuel. With every tank of fuel, the engine is circulated with more than 20 gallons of fresh engine oil compared to 5 quarts of engine oil circulating over 3,000 miles in conventional engines. You can now skip changing oil forever and have an engine with longer life.
GeoSmart introduces state of the art compact multi loop feeder and pump puller to North American drilling industry at CanWell conference in Hamilton, ON.
Manufacturer of Photovoltaic Panels relies on FLEXcon's Adhesive Solutions to Develop Golf Cart Conversion Kits
Quality leader Fronius will be presenting its latest technology milestone at Intersolar 2012. The Fronius Agilo 100.0 central inverter will be firmly in the limelight between June 13th and 15th.
Competitiveness, performance and Indian business expansion among the top themes at the inaugural PV Manufacturing Summit India 2012, taking place 1-2 August in Gurgaon, Delhi.
Electric car conversion courses are the wave of the future in green technologies.
PV Equipment Manufacturer Expands Production for Largest Size Solar Panels Made in America
Much of the industry press coverage lately has focused on multi-100MW projects. Yet these large, centralized production facilities are not really the best use of solar energy. They certainly have their usefulness, but distributed generation offers an even better approach.
Is a perpetual magnetic generator impossible? Maybe, but there have been several patents issued on this theory and as the cost of energy keeps rising, more scientists will be searching for ways to make a working practical perpetual magnetic generator.
The Gasplasma® process delivers higher energy efficiency than alternative waste-to-energy processes. Converting waste to a gas to generate electricity directly in gas engines, turbines or fuel cells dramatically improves energy conversion efficiency and maximises electrical output.
When many college students were heading to the beach for Spring Break, the Mississippi State University EcoCAR 2 team was at the Gulf Coast Children's Fair in Biloxi, Mississippi. The two-day environmental event organized by the Gulf Regional Planning Commission and the EPA gave MSU students a chance to talk to local elementary students about pollution and the benefits of keeping the air clean.
The fuel cell industry offers tremendous opportunity for manufacturing, engineering, and business development jobs, and once the supply chain, integrators, and service providers are factored in, could help the U.S. rebound and thrive in a competitive marketplace.
The dataset is designed to provide realistic energy production profiles based on wind variability, both for the existing fleet as well as large expansions thereof. One of the main concerns with wind energy is that it is variable, with energy produced only when and where the wind blows.
Our platform is focused primarily on the commercial scale market, though we have some utility scale opportunities and are evaluating the residential sector. We have the capabilities to implement rooftop, ground mounted or parking canopy systems.
Lithium vanadium phosphate batteries add vanadium to the cathode of electric vehicle batteries. The result is a power source capable of producing more than six times the power of the typical lithium-ion batteries in such electric vehicles as the Chevrolet Volt or the Nissan LEAF (210 watts of power as opposed to 33 watts).
The installation of 14 UGE-4K wind turbines at the Philadelphia Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field proves that distributed renewable energy is within closer reach for all than once thought.
Each state in the US has different requirements for installing PV systems. Some states, like Colorado, require a certain number of NABCEP certified installers per job, whereas in North Carolina, you must be an electrician to sell or install a PV system.
In its first-ever dissection of a solar power inverter, IHS has determined the bill of materials (BOM) of a major manufacturer's product, providing a path-setting benchmark for cost reduction in a market expected to undergo rapid price erosion in the coming years.
Climate Bonds Initiative suggests covered bonds as a means to get bank lending flowing again
GE Supplying 137 1.6-100 Wind Turbines to Provide Clean Energy for the Region----- Helps Michigan Accelerate Progress toward Renewable Energy Goals----- The 1.6-100 is the World's Most Efficient Wind Turbine in Its Class
Forty-two Graduates to Receive Degrees Focused on Clean Technology and Sustainability
Von Boch investor family chooses Conergy quality "Made in Germany"
Ballard Power Systems President and CEO, John Sheridan, participated with other executives and dignitaries in today's ceremony officially opening the Mercedes-Benz Canada fuel cell production facility in Burnaby, British Columbia.
A convergence of all alternative power sources availabe like solar panels,inverter,mini hydro,wind mill,biomass,biofuel,powerpack,batterry bank e.t.c,to keep life moving.
New solar stars drive continued market expansion
Despite continuous price pressure, falling costs expected to enable positive margins for best of class suppliers
Smart grids providing for power utility automation are fundamental for the energy turnaround. TÜV SÜD supports the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) in the demand for improved implementation of the IEC 61850 communication standard which is key to the communication process.
Expected to account for over one-third of total capital expenditures in the U.S. wind industry over the next decade
Wave energy has the potential to produce around 2,000 terawatt hours of electricity a year, or enough power to meet 10 percent of the world's current energy needs
Company is First Ever Retailer in the United States to be Recognized by the EPA for Lowering Portfolio-Wide Energy Consumption by Over 30 Percent; Facilities' Carbon Footprint is 37 Percent Less in 2011 than 2004
Together the projects are designed to generate 5,500 MWh per year.
Renewable energy investment opportunities are financially sound and environmentally responsible.
China-based producer seizes leadership position with comprehensive LCA
Approval paves way for next stage of 150 MW Oakfield Wind Project that will deliver even more economic benefits to Aroostook County and enough power for 48,000 homes
ABB wins order to install the first ever DC-based electric solution for a vessel. The Onboard DC Grid will allow vessels to cut fuel consumption and emissions by up to 20 percent.
Carbon Zero UK have supplied a biomass heating system for top BBC Radio DJ Mark Radcliffe for his Cheshire farmhouse.
American PV Manufacturer Now Provides Complete ASP Brand Turnkey Solar Kit
With the EU publishing an official definition of nanomaterials, changes to consumer product regulations are now expected to follow.
"This investment demonstrates our ability to provide both the capital and equipment for critical energy infrastructure projects in support of GE's broader ecomagination strategy"
This event is the UK's leading trade show for renewable energy
Three CSI RD&D projects to use SolarAnywhereâ forecast irradiance data
India's largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry opens its doors once again in November
Clean energy leader extends energy efficiency services and flexible financing to both coasts
16 businesses come to San Francisco to champion British cleantech innovation