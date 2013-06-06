Best Of 2013

People are becoming aware of the importance of ocean energy, which will lead to a new era of alternative energy. Because of this knowledge, tidal energy has great potential and bright prospects in future.
I compared the cost per watt to install a standard pole mount, such as a DPW, and found it cost the same as putting up a standard tracker. And of course by tracking you get the additional power.
Typical savings are in excess of 60 percent. However, if you even reach a 15-30 percent return on your investment, you're going to save money.
<p> GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA®) today released U.S. Solar Market Insight: Year-in-Review 2012, the definitive analysis of solar power markets in the U.S.</p> <p> With another record-breaking year, solar is the fastest growing energy source in the U.S., powering homes, businesses and utility grids across the nation. The Solar Market Insight annual edition shows the U.S. installed 3,313 megawatts (MW) of solar photovoltaics (PV) in 2012, a record for the industry. Perhaps most importantly, clean, reliable, affordable solar is continuing a major growth pattern that has made it a leading source of new electricity for America that's increasingly competitive with conventional electricity across dozens of states today.<br /> <br /> Even with the cost of solar falling for consumers, the market size of the U.S. solar industry grew 34 percent from $8.6 billion in 2011 to $11.5 billion in 2012—not counting billions of dollars in other economic benefits across states and communities. As of the end of 2012, there were 7,221 MW of PV and 546 MW of concentrating solar power (CSP) online in the U.S. -- enough to power 1.2 million homes.<br /> <br /> At the state level, 2012 was another year for breaking records. California became the first state to install over 1,000 MW in one year, with growth across all market segments. Arizona came in as the second largest market, led by large-scale utility installations, while New Jersey experienced growth in the state's non-residential market.<br /> <br /> In addition to record annual installations, the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2012 shattered all-time quarterly records as well, with 1,300 MW of installed PV, besting the previous high by a whopping 64 percent. The residential and utility segments had their best quarters ever, installing 144 MW and 874 MW respectively.<br /> </p>
<p> General Electric Co. is permanently scrapping plans to build the largest solar factory in the U.S. near Denver.</p> <p> GE blamed the cancellation on a glut of solar panels on the market and falling prices, The Denver Post reported Tuesday.</p> <p> The factory was to have been bigger than 11 football fields and have an annual capacity of 400 megawatts. State officials said it would create 350 jobs.</p> <p> GE put the project on hold last month.</p> <p> A research center that developed the thin-film solar-cell technology for the plant will be closed, with 50 people losing their jobs, according to Lindsay Thiel, a GE spokeswoman. The research center, formerly a startup named PrimeStar, was in Arvada, another Denver suburb.</p> <p> "We have decided that it is not in the best interest of GE, our customers or the Denver community to move forward with the build-out of this facility," Thiel told the newspaper in an email.</p> <p> At least 10 states were vying for the PrimeStar plant in 2011. GE said it would go to Aurora that fall, and company executives attended the next year's State of the State address by Gov. John Hickenlooper, who personally cited the plant in his speech.</p>
Fuel cells have an unmatched combination of benefits, leading the companies profiled to collectively save millions of dollars in electricity, labor and fuel costs while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by hundreds of thousands of metric tons per year.
Over the past few years we've seen a real interest from schools, commercial sites, and homeowners. Local and federal governments are also seeing the benefit in on-site energy generation.
Until now Rogowski coils have delivered at best a 2% positioning error. With this improvement, the error due to the positioning of the conductor is specified at a maximum of 0.65% of the measured value for a 15mm diameter conductor irrespective of where it is positioned, even if it is adjacent to the coil clasp.
Coronal and Panasonic deliver an efficient and integrated construction and permanent financing solution - mitigating investment risk and offering customers a way to navigate the complexities involved in a solar project by minimizing the effort required to realize the often considerable economic benefits.
Technologies to harness high-altitude winds have been around for several decades now but are still in the planning or prototype stage. When these systems are placed into use, the cost of high-altitude wind energy will range from two to four cents per kilowatt hour.
In a world committed to reducing carbon emissions CCS offers a helping hand but not a definitive one. It may offer a partial answer for the rest of this century, but governments are unlikely to provide the needed funds for large-scale deployment.
There are enormous benefits with osmotic power, namely that it's the cleanest, most reliable source of renewable energy on the planet, it is always available and more cost-effective than solar or wind power, has a small ecological footprint and it recycles natures resources (seawater or wastewater).
The Nigeria Alternative Energy Exhibition (NAEE 2013) ended at ShehuYar' Adua Convention Centre in Abuja after a successful third edition of one of Africa's biggest energy forum.
One half of the VOTO is a fuel cell and the second half is a handle which has a light, cell phone adapter and nickel-metal hydride battery to store energy.
Ampair returns to 6kW wind turbine market
<p> Congress late Tuesday voted to extend a tax credit on wind energy that many said was key to the survival of the wind-power industry.</p> <p> The credit's one-year extension was included in the measure to avert the fiscal cliff.</p> <p> The credit saves 2.2 cents per kilowatt-hour of energy produced over 10 years by new wind-energy facilities.</p> <p> As approved by Congress Tuesday, the extended credit will apply to projects begun in 2013 but not operational until 2014.</p>
A turnkey automation provider like Reis, with extensive experience in solar module manufacturing specifically, can help you derive the best configuration for your product and your business plan.
In December 2012, Ottawa's City Council signed a 20 year contract with Plasco, committing 109,500 tonnes of municipal solid waste to a Plasco waste conversion facility. The City's support was achieved through a collaborative approach, commitment to open and transparent communication, and careful attention to risk management.
While we can see the advantages of alternative fuels, they also produce some disadvantages. In our search for the ideal fuel of the future, let's look at what are the advantages of the fuels presently being developed along with the disadvantages.
The platform uses unique social media, gamification and other features to drive engagement, uses automatic rebate submissions, vendor marketplaces and other features to make taking action easy, and has functionality to cover the full breadth of utility engagement programs (web portals, out-bound messaging, field staff ops., reporting, etc.).
I live in the middle of the woods out in the country in Ohio; far enough out where there is no cable service, no gas, no piped-in water, no sewers, cell phones don't work, the grid provides reasonable power most of the time, and the one analog-POTs telephone line works if there is not too much water in the crick.
It used to be that solar costs were dominated by one thing: the cost of the actual panel. But now, things are quite different. Solar panels comprise less than 40% of the cost of a rooftop solar system on average across the U.S.
Awareness is growing in the wind industry about the severe impact that blade leading edge erosion can have on wind turbine output. Recent research shows that erosion can lead to a loss in annual energy production (AEP) of up to 20 percent, costing thousands of dollars.
Carbon Dioxide Capture and Storage is a transitional technology mitigating climate change as we implement proven alternative energy technologies.
All though there could be huge advantages to directly extracting carbon dioxide from our atmosphere instead of from its source, there has been very little R&D funding to explore and make it a reality. By beginning the process of recycling CO2, America would be building the technology now for a sustainable hydrocarbon future.
Installing a white reflective "Cool Roof" coating is an inexpensive solution to extend the existing roof service life and synchronize the roof with the solar array service life.
While treating gas as a 'bridge' to a low-carbon future, it is crucial not to allow the greater ease of the near-term task to erode efforts to prepare a landing at the other end of the bridge,
So far 2013 has been an exciting year for fuel cell buses, with a host of news reports from the U.S. and abroad.
Energy free residences are not only practical but they are the dwellings of the future. Let's hope that home builders start thinking zero net energy as they design upcoming housing subdivisions.
The implementation of ASIC based current transducers opens up functionality that the traditional discrete component transducers could never achieve.
A discussion covering the geothermal context, power generation, ground source heat pumps and geothermal's potential for the future.
Liquid fuels derived from plant biomass are one of the best alternatives if an inexpensive means of commercial production can be found. Major research efforts are focusing on fatty acids, which are the energy-rich molecules in living cells that have been dubbed nature's petroleum.
It seems that we've proven ourselves exceptionally able in arguing with one another. The time for that has passed. Nature will act if we don't.
Milford, NH- Hendrix Wire & Cable, a premier provider of high quality overhead and underground power distribution products, announces a green solution for overhead distribution circuits with their Spacer Cable Systems.
<p> Among the many roadblocks that have prevented offshore wind farms from proliferating off the Atlantic coast is how to get the electricity generated from the Outer Continental Shelf to the mainland.</p> <p> A transmission "backbone" that would run under the ocean floor parallel to the coast is being proposed as a solution to that problem. The Atlantic Wind Connection, which counts Google Inc. among its corporate sponsors, seeks to connect up to 7,000 megawatts of offshore wind power to locations on land between northern New Jersey and southern Virginia.</p> <p> The backbone transmission line would allow many individual wind turbines to connect to it and then deliver that electricity to land through a handful of connections.</p> <p> The alternative would be aboveground individual lines from one or a handful of wind turbines, lines that typically operate at a lower capacity and present more environmental challenges.</p> <p> Earlier this year, Atlantic Wind Connection announced that the first phase of the project would be constructed off the New Jersey coast because of the state's commitment to developing the industry, not to mention the electricity potential off the state's southern shores.</p>
<p> The Electricity Storage Association (ESA) applauded today the reintroduction of energy storage legislation by U.S. Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR), Susan Collins (R-ME), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), and Angus King (I-ME) that would create an investment tax credit (ITC) for energy storage technologies of all types and help level the playing field for an industry that has enormous potential to increase the reliability, security, and efficiency of the nation's electric grid. The Storage Technology for Renewable and Green Energy Act (STORAGE) Act was originally introduced in the 112th Congress in both chambers with bipartisan support. It closely mirrors the bill recently introduced in the House, H.R. 1465.<br /> <br /> "We are delighted that Sen. Ron Wyden, chairman of Senate Energy and Natural Resources and a longtime supporter of energy storage, and senators Collins, Merkley and King, all staunch supporters of clean energy technologies, understand the value of energy security and have taken such a strong interest in energy storage," said Brad Roberts, Executive Director of the ESA. "Energy storage technologies help all resources – whether renewable or traditional – run more smoothly. Our applications are now operating on the grid and have proven to be of enormous benefit; this tax credit will help developers secure private sector equity and debt financing to truly scale this industry."</p>
<p> China is accused of selling solar panel components to European consumers at prices below fair market value, the European Commission said.</p> <p> The commission announced it opened an anti-subsidy investigation following a complaint from solar association EU ProSun Glass, which said solar glass from China is subsidized and then sold in the European Union at less than market prices.</p> <p> The solar glass market in the European Union is valued at about $260 million.</p> <p> The commission has launched at least two investigations into alleged dumping of solar panel components like solar glass sold in the European Union by Chinese manufacturers. The European Commission said the latest investigation is its own distinct investigation.</p> <p> The investigation is expected to take more than a year, "although under trade defense rules the EU could impose provisional anti-subsidy duties within nine months if it considers these necessary," the commission said.</p>
<p> In 2005, Highview Power Storage began researching the possibility of utility scale energy storage using liquid air. Excess energy (during low-demand times) is used to compress air into a liquid, which can then be stored in insulated low-pressure tanks. When demand exceeds production, the liquid air is warmed and the resulting steam is used to drive the turbine of a generator.</p> <p> <br /> According to Highview, cryogenic energy storage offers the following benefits:</p> <p> <span style="font-size: 1em; line-height: 1.2em;">It uses proven technology that's been been around for years.</span></p> <p> <span style="font-size: 1em; line-height: 1.2em;">Regulations for cryogenic storage already exist.</span></p> <p> <span style="font-size: 1em; line-height: 1.2em;">Storage is at low pressure, making tanks less costly. (Tanks are insulated to keep the liquid air cold, but they're still less expensive than room-temperature compressed air storage tanks.)</span></p> <p> <span style="font-size: 1em; line-height: 1.2em;">Air doesn't explode and it's non-toxic.</span></p> <p> <span style="font-size: 1em; line-height: 1.2em;">Liquid air has four times the energy density of compressed air.</span></p> <p> <br /> During the storage process, ambient air is filtered to remove impurities. Water and CO2 are also removed because they'll freeze solid. The resulting air is refrigerated. Some of the air condenses into a liquid at -196oC. That liquid air is stored in tanks. The remaining unliquified air is very cold, so it's recycled and used to assist in the cooling process.</p> <p> During the recovery process, exhaust gas is added to heat the liquid air. When the liquid is gasified, it drives a steam engine that generates electricity. In the process of heating the liquid air, the exhaust gas is chilled to -160oC. The "cold" is stored in a gravel bed and later recovered to help the chilling process used during energy storage. This reduces the amount of work the compressor has to do, making the process more efficient. <a href="http://www.engineering.com/ElectronicsDesign/ElectronicsDesignArticles/ArticleID/5780/Cryogenic-Energy-Storage.aspx" target="_blank">Read Tom Lombardo's Full Article.</a></p>