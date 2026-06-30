We Are Back
Altenergymag started in 2002!
That's a long time to be on the internet and things are different now.
Lots more noise.
Going forward this newsletter will be a minimal bi-monthly update of alternative energy products announcements.
Product Announced for June 15-30
LONGi
1. LONGi BLOCK : A mobile, containerized solar energy station offering up to 239.2 kilowatts of localized capacity for rapid deployment in remote off-grid industrial applications. link
Longhi Scenario Based Panels
2. LONGi Hi-MO 9 Sea-shield : A specialized solar panel engineered for corrosive offshore environments featuring a molecular-level passivated frame and Grade 8 salt spray test resistance. link
3. LONGi Hi-MO 9 HydroClear : The Hi-MO 9 HydroClear is a solar-panel featuring a patented frame design that prevents dust and snow accumulation to ensure long-term stable operation in harsh environments. link
4. LONGi Hi-MO 9 Ice-shield : A high-durability solar panel module featuring TaiRay silicon wafers and 3.2mm thickened glass designed to withstand 55mm hail impacts in extreme weather regions. link
5. LONGi Hi-MO 9 Edge : A high-strength steel-framed solar panel engineered for extreme environments that reduces carbon emissions by 70% and boosts material strength by 150%. link
Victron Energy' Intersolar 2026 Products
6. Victron Energy Multi HS19 Solar 15k : The Multi HS19 Solar 15k is a rack-ready 3-phase inverter/charger for 650-1000V systems featuring 15kW continuous output and four integrated MPPT trackers. link
7. Victron Energy GlobalLink 530 : A 4G cellular monitoring device providing stable worldwide connectivity for remote systems. link
8. Victron Energy Nucleo GX : A cost-effective communication center for system monitoring and control that delivers core GX functionality for systems not requiring VE.Bus connectivity. link
9. Victron Energy Multi RS 230V : A lightweight, high-frequency 48V/6kVA inverter/charger designed for both stationary and mobile applications with integrated Dynamic ESS functionality. link
10. Victron Energy VM-3P5A : An energy meter designed for use with standard 5A current transformers, capable of measuring up to 6,000A per phase for large-scale systems. link
Solis' Intersolar Europe 2026 Lineup
11. Solis IntelliHome : A complete residential storage solution featuring ultra-thin 51.2V low-voltage batteries and hybrid inverters with a 128kWh maximum expansion capacity and 1C discharge capability. link
12. Solis FlexHome : FlexHome is a modular residential energy storage system scaling from 5 to 160kWh with IP66 protection and <10ms seamless grid switching. link
13. Solis EverCore : EverCore is a scalable all-in-one commercial and industrial energy storage system integrating inverter, battery, and EMS technology with capacities up to 15.66 MWh. link
14. Solis SolisCloud : An intelligent PV system monitoring platform that offers full system control and advanced fault alarm messaging for residential, commercial, and utility-scale plants. link
15. Solis FlexAIO : The FlexAIO is an all-in-one stackable energy storage system featuring independent DC optimization modules for cluster-level management and a 5-minute rapid installation design. link
16. Solis FlexCore-OD : The FlexCore-OD is an outdoor modular stackable energy storage solution offering a capacity range of 48kWh to 253kWh for commercial and industrial applications. link
17. Solis FlexCore-ID : A modular, indoor rack-mounted Energy Storage System designed specifically for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. link
K2 Systems New Mounting Systems
18. K2 Systems Carport System : A modular and customizable PV carport system available in V- or Y-column structures that supports up to four parking spaces with a maximum span of 10.3 meters. link
19. K2 Systems GreenRoof 2.0 : The GreenRoof 2.0 is a flexible solar mounting system specifically designed for green and gravel roofs featuring pre-assembled components and high module clearance to support plant growth. link
20. K2 Systems Pi-Rack : A large-scale ground-mounted system featuring screw-free module mounting and a durable zinc-magnesium-aluminium coating for high-efficiency installation. link
21. K2 Systems Dome 6 : The Dome 6 is a ballast-optimised flat roof mounting system featuring general building authority approval and modular variants for rapid, tool-free assembly. link
K2 Systems New Components
22. K2 Systems SingleHook 3S Light link
23. K2 Systems SingleRail 36/50 RailConnector link
24. K2 Systems 4Tile link
25. K2 Systems SingleHook Slate link
26. K2 Systems MiniRail/MiniFive link
27. Risen Energy Noor Series : The Noor Series is an integrated energy storage and control system featuring a 10–25kWh capacity and millisecond-level UPS switchover. link
28. Risen Energy Hifz : The Hifz Series is a modular stacking battery system with a 5-20kWh capacity and IP65 protection for easy green energy deployment. link
29. WattCycle EXPLORE : A high-capacity 32kWh residential storage solution featuring 3A active balancing and a 300A smart BMS to provide a full week of backup power. link
30. WattCycle PIONEER BALCONY : A 10.24kWh usable energy all-in-one home balcony solar system featuring a 2.5kW power output and ≥8000 cycle LiFePO4 battery life. link
31. ARRAY Technologies DuraTrack D2S : A dual-row solar tracker featuring patented passive wind stow technology that maximizes energy yield by up to 4% while offering superior terrain adaptability. link
32. Astronergy ASTRO N7 3.0 : A high-performance solar module utilizing TOPCon 5.0 technology and 213R wafers to achieve a 0.9% increase in power generation efficiency. link
33. Canadian Solar TOPCon 3.0 : A high-power-density TOPCon 3.0 solar panel delivering up to 670 Wp and 24.8% conversion efficiency with an industry-leading 90% bifaciality. link
34. CATL TENER Sodium : The world's first field-validated sodium-ion energy storage system with a 30 MWh modular architecture designed for extreme-temperature performance and cost stability. link
35. SolaX Binary Series : The SolaX Binary Series is a smart bidirectional AC EV charger supporting 1.4 - 22 kW power output and integration with PV-ESS systems for V2L home backup. link
36. Sungrow PowerHarbor : PowerHarbor is an all-in-one residential energy storage system featuring industry-first 10 kWh stackable modules and modular capacity up to 120 kWh. link
37. Trinasolar Elementa + Electra : An integrated DC+AC energy storage solution delivering 25MWh capacity and 13.8MVA output with a rapid 10ms full-power response time for utility-scale applications. link
1990's EV Concepts
The EV future according to 1994... Electronics Australia Magazine
If
you want
exactly this
in your inbox
join our
newsletter.