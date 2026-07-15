Alternative Energy Events
At Altenergymag we strive to be the world wide alternative energy trade show resource. Complete list here.
July and August:
SPE Africa Geothermal Workshop
Jul 20-21 · Nairobi, Kenya
This workshop serves as a strategic platform for energy professionals and researchers to explore cutting-edge developments in geothermal exploration, drilling technologies, and financing models within Africa. link
Conference on Innovation and Technologies of Energy Storage (CITES)
Jul 23-25 · Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR China
This global gathering of scholars and industry leaders focuses on battery energy storage innovations, long-duration storage technologies, and the transition to clean power systems. link
Global Solar Expo India New Delhi (GSE India)
Jul 24-25 · New Delhi, India
This clean energy platform connects solar industry professionals and policymakers at the Yashobhoomi convention centre. link
Solar & Storage Live Egypt
Aug 11-12 · New Cairo, Egypt
Egypt’s largest renewable energy exhibition that celebrates the technologies at the forefront of the transition to a greener, smarter, more decentralised energy system. link
The Energy Expo
Aug 12-13 · Fort Lauderdale, United States
Event focused on solar, energy storage, and energy saving for the United States and all the Americas. link
Texas Clean Energy Summit (TX Clean Energy)
Aug 18-20 · Austin, United States
This summit gathers over 85 expert speakers to address load growth and grid reliability within the expanding solar and energy storage sectors in Texas. link
Nuclear Energy Conference & Expo (NECX)
Aug 24-27 · Dallas, United States
This gathering brings together 1,000 professionals from the nuclear energy ecosystem including utilities, developers, and regulators to focus on deployment and investment. link
The smarter E South America Exhibition and Conference (The smarter E South America)
Aug 25-28 · São Paulo, Brazil
The smarter E South America 2026 is LATAM’s largest alliance of events for the energy industry, focusing on renewable energy transition, battery systems, and electric mobility. link
ees South America Exhibition + Conference (ees South America)
Aug 25-28 · São Paulo, Brazil
ees South America is Latin America's key event for batteries and energy storage systems, featuring an exhibition and conference focused on driving the renewable energy future across the continent. The event serves as a central hub for energy sector transformations and business opportunities in the energy transition. link
Intersolar South America Exhibition and Conference (Intersolar South America)
Aug 25-28 · São Paulo, Brazil
Intersolar South America is Latin America's largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry. The event highlights innovations and trends in renewable energy and will be held at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo. link
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