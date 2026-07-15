SPE Africa Geothermal Workshop

Jul 20-21 · Nairobi, Kenya

This workshop serves as a strategic platform for energy professionals and researchers to explore cutting-edge developments in geothermal exploration, drilling technologies, and financing models within Africa. link

Conference on Innovation and Technologies of Energy Storage (CITES)

Jul 23-25 · Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR China

This global gathering of scholars and industry leaders focuses on battery energy storage innovations, long-duration storage technologies, and the transition to clean power systems. link

Global Solar Expo India New Delhi (GSE India)

Jul 24-25 · New Delhi, India

This clean energy platform connects solar industry professionals and policymakers at the Yashobhoomi convention centre. link

Solar & Storage Live Egypt

Aug 11-12 · New Cairo, Egypt

Egypt’s largest renewable energy exhibition that celebrates the technologies at the forefront of the transition to a greener, smarter, more decentralised energy system. link

The Energy Expo

Aug 12-13 · Fort Lauderdale, United States

Event focused on solar, energy storage, and energy saving for the United States and all the Americas. link

Texas Clean Energy Summit (TX Clean Energy)

Aug 18-20 · Austin, United States

This summit gathers over 85 expert speakers to address load growth and grid reliability within the expanding solar and energy storage sectors in Texas. link

Nuclear Energy Conference & Expo (NECX)

Aug 24-27 · Dallas, United States

This gathering brings together 1,000 professionals from the nuclear energy ecosystem including utilities, developers, and regulators to focus on deployment and investment. link

The smarter E South America Exhibition and Conference (The smarter E South America)

Aug 25-28 · São Paulo, Brazil

The smarter E South America 2026 is LATAM’s largest alliance of events for the energy industry, focusing on renewable energy transition, battery systems, and electric mobility. link

ees South America Exhibition + Conference (ees South America)

Aug 25-28 · São Paulo, Brazil

ees South America is Latin America's key event for batteries and energy storage systems, featuring an exhibition and conference focused on driving the renewable energy future across the continent. The event serves as a central hub for energy sector transformations and business opportunities in the energy transition. link