Products Announced in July
Xpanner's X1 Panel Lift
1. The X1 Panel Lift is an intelligent, excavator-based panel installation system that automates repetitive material handling, allowing installation crews to focus on high-value installation work. link
AESOLAR PV For Agriculture
2. AESOLAR TerraV : Installed in agricultural fields, TerraV modules optimize land use by generating solar power while providing shade for crops or livestock to thrive underneath link
3. AESOLAR TerraE : With 40% transparency for optimal plant growth, exceptional durability against harsh weather, and superior performance in low-light conditions, they offer long-term value and a greener future for agriculture. link
GoodWe
4. GoodWe HCA G2 Series : GoodWe's HCA G2 EV Charger enables drivers to maximize solar energy usage when charging their electric vehicles (EV) through its smart phase switching function. link
5. GoodWe ESA-Athena Series : GoodWe's ESA-Athena Series is a compact, all-in-one solar plus storage system that turns your balcony into a personal power station. link
Sungrow
6. Sungrow SG510HX : Integrates the SG510HX string inverter delivers a maximum output of 511.5 kW link
7. Sungrow PowerTitan 3.0 : Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System link
8. Antaisolar Agri-PV : Antaisolar's agrivoltaics mounting system revolutionizes dual land use, seamlessly integrating solar power generation with agricultural production. link
9. Enphase IQ9N : The IQ9N Microinverter represents the next leap in solar technology, featuring advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) architecture for superior performance, efficiency, and thermal management. link
10. FusionSolar LUTERRA : Huawei Launches the Next-Generation Grid-Forming ESS Platform LUTERRA link
11. LONGi Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant : The Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant module is designed to mitigate fire risks through an integrated safety architecture addressing electrical arcing, localized overheating, and resistance to flame penetration. link
12. TBEA TS330KTL-HV-C1 : Inverter supports a maximum of 30 strings of 6 MPPTs, with a single-channel maximum current of 75A. Series compensation scenarios of large bases such as sand and the Gobi Desert link
13. Victron VictronConnect v6.40 : VictronConnect app v6.40 brings a range of updates designed to make system monitoring and management easier for professionals. link
Bell Labs The Solar Battery (1954)
Something New Under the Sun. It's the Bell Solar Battery, made of thin discs of specially treated silicon, an ingredient of common sand. It converts the sun's rays directly into usable amounts of electricity. Simple and trouble-free. (The storage batteries beside the solar battery store up its electricity for night use.) link to history lesson
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