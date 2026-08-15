With all the recent solar announcements at Intersolar EU its a good time to catch up on the other alternative energy sectors. Hydro is still a government thing but small scale hyrdo products exist:
SMALL SCALE HYDRO PRODUCTS
HYDRO CONFERENCES
Clean Currents Conference (Clean Currents)
Sep 21-25 · Phoenix, United States
Offers technical education and networking opportunities for the water power community while focusing on sustainability and energy security challenges within regional dam projects and aqueduct systems. link
HYDRO Conference and Exhibition (HYDRO)
Oct 14-16 · Bologna, Italy
Features technical sessions, training workshops, and study tours for the global hydropower and dams community focused on industry adaptation and opportunities. link
HYDROVISION
Jan 18-21 · Salt Lake City, United States
HYDROVISION International is now integrated into POWERGEN, bringing together hydropower content, sourcing, and networking under one roof with the broader power generation industry. link
World Hydropower Congress
Apr 6-8 · Sydney, Australia
Leaders from government, finance, and industry unite to drive the policies and solutions defining the future of sustainable hydropower development and energy security. link
THE HEADLINES
China Breaks Ground on World’s Largest Hydro Project
60-GW Medog Station uses four 20-kilometer diversion tunnels in Tibet to generate 300 TWh annually.
U.S. Completes Largest Dam Removal in History
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