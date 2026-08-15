Clean Currents Conference (Clean Currents)

Sep 21-25 · Phoenix, United States

Offers technical education and networking opportunities for the water power community while focusing on sustainability and energy security challenges within regional dam projects and aqueduct systems. link

HYDRO Conference and Exhibition (HYDRO)

Oct 14-16 · Bologna, Italy

Features technical sessions, training workshops, and study tours for the global hydropower and dams community focused on industry adaptation and opportunities. link

HYDROVISION

Jan 18-21 · Salt Lake City, United States

HYDROVISION International is now integrated into POWERGEN, bringing together hydropower content, sourcing, and networking under one roof with the broader power generation industry. link