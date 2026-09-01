Products Announced in August
1. Xpanner X1 Shake-Out : The X1 Shake-Out is a GPS-guided pile distribution application built for skid-loader operators on utility-scale solar projects. link
SMA for Data Centers
2. SMA GridLink AC : UPS architecture decouples data center loads from the grid to resolve interconnection issues and enhance operational stability. link
3. SMA GridLink DC : Power conversion system facilitates direct 800V DC power delivery from the grid to high-performance AI computing environments to maximize efficiency and scalability. link
4. SMA GridAssist : Energy storage architecture provides load smoothing and power quality stabilization to ensure grid code compliance for data center applications. link
BLUETTI
5. BLUETTI SORA500 : This fold-able solar panel utilizes N-Type Mono Cells to achieve an exceptional 25% conversion efficiency in a design that is 40% more compact than industry standards. 28% lighter. link
6. BLUETTI ES215 : This liquid-cooled energy storage system is designed for large-scale operations requiring high-voltage support and parallel scalability. link
TBEA
7. TBEA TE10000KT-EL : This integrated power conversion system employs grid-forming control technology to actively maintain grid voltage and frequency stability in environments with high renewable energy penetration. link
8. TBEA TE435/392K-HV : This liquid-cooled power conversion system features fiber-based high-speed control communication and intelligent switching between grid-following and grid-forming modes. link
9. AESOLAR Fiber Glass Composite Frame : This solar panel frame option utilizes a fiberglass composite material with a thermal expansion coefficient closely matching glass to significantly reduce mechanical stress during extreme temperature cycles. link
10. Astronergy N7 Pro-670W-66 : Equipped with multiple industry-leading technologies, TOPCon 5.0+ cell efficiency is increased by 0.7%, achieving multi-dimensional breakthroughs in passivation effect, light capture ability, and bifacial power generation performance. link
11. Canadian Solar KuBank 3.0 : This liquid-cooled energy storage system is the industry's first to pass the UL 9540A:2026 large-scale fire test, ensuring containment without fire propagation even with suppression systems disabled. link
12. ConnectDER IslandDER : The SolarEdge Nexis IslandDER™, acts as the system’s native Microgrid Interconnect Device (MID)—sensing a grid outage, isolating the home, and initiating backup power. link
13. EcoFlow OCEAN 2 Plus : With three independent MPPTs, OCEAN 2 Plus adapts easily to complex rooftops, multiple orientations, and partial shading conditions. Rated for up to 72 hours of water immersion for the bottom battery module. link
14. Enphase C80 : The IQ Battery C80 is a fully integrated, AC-coupled system. It arrives fully assembled and ready to commission, drastically reducing labor time, complexity, and risk. link
15. K2 Systems GreenRoof 2.0 : The GreenRoof 2.0 is a flexible solar mounting system specifically designed for green and gravel roofs featuring pre-assembled components and high module clearance to support plant growth. link
16. SolaX EMS1000 : The SolaX EMS1000 is designed for use in industrial and commercial energy storage and solar power stations, supports fault recording and retrieval, parallel energy control, and intelligent output management. link
PANEL TECH BREAKTHROUGH
Oxford PV and Fraunhofer ISE merged perovskite-silicon tandem cells and matrix shingling into solar modules reaching 25.6% conversion efficiency.
Rooftop modules generate 491W across 1.92 square meters while bifacial modules generate 546W across 2.13 square meters.
Cell strips are bonded using lead-free conductive adhesives in an overlapping shingle pattern to eliminate the need for copper connectors.
The matrix-shingle interconnection allows current to bypass shaded cell areas to mitigate power loss during partial shading conditions. link
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