Your company will be presenting / exhibiting at NABCEP CE Conference, what is it that makes this an important event for your company?

The annual NABCEP Continuing Education Conference is one of the most important events of the year for many manufacturers and service providers in the industry. This 3-day event allows us an opportunity to meet face-to-face with hundreds of PV Professionals. As a diamond sponsor, we're able to feature our brand as well as offer certified technical training sessions covering the proper selection, sizing, installation, care & troubleshooting of our batteries in various Renewable Energy applications.

As the performance and reputation of our products relies heavily on proper installation and care, providing detailed instruction to those who choose and install our products is vital to the success and reputation of our Rolls brand.

Somebody from your company will be a featured speaker at the conference. Can you tell us who will presenting and what they will be discussing.

Steve Higgins, our Technical Services Manager, will be offering at two-part technical training session at the conference again this year. The first session will provide an intermediate overview covering battery selection for various residential & commercial installations, proper system sizing and installation. The second session will continue this discussion, offering PV Installers advanced guidance related to the ongoing care and maintenance of flooded deep cycle battery banks as well as troubleshooting steps to maintain battery capacity and performance. Steve will also provide a general overview and discuss the benefits and various uses of sealed AGM & GEL batteries as well as our new LFP lithium models.

What makes this such an important topic for attendees to take the time to attend the presentation?

The majority of residential off-grid and battery-backup systems use traditional deep cycle batteries as they are the most affordable energy storage solution. To perform correctly and efficiently, these battery banks must be properly sized to suit the specific energy storage requirements of the customer. Poorly designed and/or installed systems will result in poor battery performance or failure due to incorrect charging or neglect. The information offered in these technical training sessions will give Installers the knowledge and skills needed to install well-designed systems which will last and meet the expectations of their customers.

Will your company also be speaking or participating in any of the round tables, training or panels during the event? If so please provide details such as topic, date and time.

Steve Higgins will be participating in the open round table Q&A discussions scheduled on the first day of the conference (Monday, March 16th, 3:00 – 4:30pm) as well as a panel session (Wednesday, March 18th, 2:00 – 4:00pm) to discuss battery technologies, key benefits, considerations and selection for various renewable applications.

What can an attendee to your presentation or booth expect to learn this year?

In addition to the two technical training sessions, we'll be available at our booth to answer battery-related questions and to offer guidance to Installers as needed.