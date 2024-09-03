World's first in-situ major component exchange on floating wind turbine successfully completed

A group of industry specialist companies has achieved a world-first for the wind industry, with a Major Component Exchange (MCE) being performed on an offshore floating wind turbine while it remained on site at the Scottish Kincardine Offshore Windfarm, located south east of Aberdeen.

The new, more cost-effective, process was delivered through a collaboration of technologies and expertise from LiftOff, Vestas, Dragados S.A., Kincardine Offshore Windfarm Limited (KOWL) and Cobra Wind International Limited (CWIL).

The wind energy industry has been seeking technological alternatives to improve processes when generator repairs or replacements are required. The recently completed in-situ generator exchange on a Vestas V164-9.5MW turbine, using LiftOff up-tower crane technology and specialised teams from LiftOff and Vestas, has proven that major component exchanges can be done offshore, without the need for massive offshore cranes, or the need to tow the wind turbine to port. The full project was executed from an offshore support vessel (OSV), supported by crew transfer vessels (CTVs). The wind energy industry has been seeking technological alternatives to improve processes when generator repairs or replacements are required. The recently completed in-situ generator exchange on a Vestas V164-9.5MW turbine, using LiftOff up-tower crane technology and specialised teams from LiftOff and Vestas, has proven that major component exchanges can be done offshore, without the need for massive offshore cranes, or the need to tow the wind turbine to port. The full project was executed from an offshore support vessel (OSV), supported by crew transfer vessels (CTVs).

Applying this groundbreaking new process has eliminated the need for tow-to-port operations, which has previously been the only way to perform MCEs at floating offshore wind farms. Tow-to-port operations generate a large carbon footprint, involve high costs, and create extended periods of turbine downtime.

The 50 MW Kincardine Offshore windfarm, owned by Dragados S.A., is 15km off the coast of Aberdeenshire, Scotland. It became fully operational in 2021 and provides green electricity to Scotland's grid.

To perform the process, a GenHook™ up-tower crane, supplied by LiftOff of the Netherlands, was temporarily installed atop the Vestas turbine. After Vestas prepared the wind turbine generator and decommissioned the old generator, LiftOff lifted it from the nacelle and safely lowered it to the deck of the floater, where it was then transferred to the OSV. Using the same methodology, the replacement generator was then transferred to the floater and lifted into the nacelle using the GenHook™ crane.

During this operation, load-control mechanisms were installed to control the load during the lifting activities, as the floating wind turbine is constantly moving due to wind, waves, and currents. The team planned the operations with utmost care, using several weather forecasts as well as real-time motion monitoring to assure a safe operation. The entire execution phase of the project with the OSV was accomplished in less than a month, including full mobilisation and demobilisation of all equipment.

pushing the boundaries of innovation and embracing the requirement to improve previous processes, we have achieved a world-first technical solution that redefines the future for the renewables industry. In Dragados we are delighted to have produced a solution that can be implemented on-site, which will negate the requirement to disconnect and tow the turbine ashore for repair. José Polimón Olabarrieta, Dragados Project Manager and General Manager at KOWL, said: "Bypushing the boundaries of innovation and embracing the requirement to improve previous processes, we have achieved a world-first technical solution that redefines the future for the renewables industry. In Dragados we are delighted to have produced a solution that can be implemented on-site, which will negate the requirement to disconnect and tow the turbine ashore for repair.

"This solution for repairs has the potential to have positive sector-wide impact. With the floating offshore windfarm industry still in a fledgling state, it is crucial owners and operators across the world learn from projects such as this and share best practices.

"This success was only possible due to the unwavering commitment and the combined efforts of everyone involved - we are grateful to CWIL, Vestas and LiftOff for the role they have played in ensuring this exciting work could be undertaken successfully and in a prompt manner."

Eelko May, Managing Director at LiftOff, said: "After several years of developing technical solutions for fixed-bottom and floating wind turbines, we are proud to demonstrate at Kincardine that our innovative up-tower crane technology is ideal for use on offshore wind turbines. This is a total game-changer, which will transform the industry for the better, and will continue to lower the cost of renewable energy. This has been made possible through the continuous collaboration between expert technical teams from both Vestas and LiftOff, as well as the project management teams from KOWL, CWIL, LiftOff, and Vestas."

Juan Antonio Lopez, O&M Director of CWIL, stated: "CWIL has been the principal contractor for the execution of this MCE operation. With our dedicated team in Aberdeen, supported by our office in Madrid, we have successfully led the operations including the project management, logistics, and marine coordination. All this was done ensuring full compliance with all applicable technical and safety standards. We are proud to have achieved this critical milestone in offshore floating wind."

Thore Abel, Director, Global Service Contracting, at Vestas said "Tow-to-port operations for major component exchanges have been a key challenge in the floating wind space for years. This innovative in-situ solution, using an up-tower crane on a geared Vestas turbine, showcases that alternative means to towing activities are no longer just possible on paper or in animations, but a proven solution. This can pave the way to viable improvements in feasibility of floating wind projects around the world and should encourage the industry to continue its innovative approach."

The use of up-tower crane technology is commonplace for onshore wind turbines, especially in markets such as North America. Proving this technology on offshore wind turbines, and especially on floating wind turbines, marks the start of an era where the tow-to-port operations are no longer needed for several types of floating turbine repairs.

This advancement in major component exchanges significantly improves the commercial viability of floating wind as a source of renewable energy, while it simultaneously reduces the carbon emissions in comparison to a conventional tow-to-port operation.

About LiftOff:

Based in The Netherlands, LiftOff provides specialized major component exchanges for wind turbines. The company offers full turnkey exchanges as well as specialized lifting services which minimize downtime and increase turbine performance.

For more information, please visit www.liftoff-mce.com or reach out via info@liftoff-mce.com

About Vestas

Vestas is the global leader in sustainable energy solutions with more than 40 years of experience in wind energy. The company was the first to reach the 100 GW landmark for both the installation and service of wind turbines.

Vestas' mission is shaped by a passion to make the world a better place and to effectively contribute to a sustainable future. For further information, please visit https://www.vestas.com/en/about

About CWIL (Cobra Wind International Ltd.)

Cobra Wind International Ltd is part of Cobra Group, a world leader in the development, construction and management of industrial infrastructure and key player in the energy sector with more than 80 year' experience. Cobra is a worldwide reference with the capacity and determination to develop, create and operate industrial and energy infrastructures that require a high level of service, based on excellence in integration, technological innovation and financial strength.

For further information, please visit:

About DRAGADOS S.A.

DRAGADOS is one of the leading construction brands in the ACS Group. ACS Group is the world's most internationalized construction and engineering group, according to the list compiled by specialist journal "Engineering News-Record" (ENR); it operates in 68 countries and has been classified by the Public Works Financing (PWF) as the world-leading infrastructure concession group.

For further information, please visit

About KOWL (Kincardine Offshore Windfarm Ltd.)

KOWL is a subsidiary of Dragados S.A., owner of the Kincardine Offshore windfarm, the world largest floating windfarm connected to the grid. Located 15 km East of Aberdeenshire coast, Kincardine Offshore windfarm consists in 5 x 9.525 MW Vestas V164 turbines operating since September 2021 with an operational life of 25 years.