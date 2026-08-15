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AltEnergyMag Newsletter — Latest Issues

Previous issue we covered hydro energy events and micro hydro products.


With all the recent solar announcements at Intersolar EU its a good time to catch up on the other alternative energy sectors. Hydro is still a government thing but small scale hyrdo products exist:

SMALL SCALE HYDRO PRODUCTS

PowerSpout Turbines

1. PowerSpout Turbines : New Zealand-based PowerSpout modular Pelton, Turgo, and Low-Head (PLT/TRG/LH) micro-turbines kits. ($2-3k USD) link

TURBULENT Vortex

2. TURBULENT Vortex : These turnkey kits allow landowners or off-grid communities to install a 5 kW to 70 kW generator into a riverbank or canal with minimal excavation, using composite pre-cast basins. The turbine runner spins at lower RPMs, letting debris and fish pass unharmed while maintaining high low-head efficiency. link

3. Idenergy River Turbine : Bi-directional Darrieus vertical-axis blades that fold flat for transport and automatically adjust to changing water flow speeds. The river turbine installation requires only three persons with little to no experience at all. link

HYDRO CONFERENCES

  • Sep 21-25 · Phoenix, United States

    Clean Currents Conference (Clean Currents)

    Offers technical education and networking opportunities for the water power community while focusing on sustainability and energy security challenges within regional dam projects and aqueduct systems.

  • Oct 14-16 · Bologna, Italy

    HYDRO Conference and Exhibition (HYDRO)

    Features technical sessions, training workshops, and study tours for the global hydropower and dams community focused on industry adaptation and opportunities.

  • Jan 18-21 · Salt Lake City, United States

    HYDROVISION

    HYDROVISION International is now integrated into POWERGEN, bringing together hydropower content, sourcing, and networking under one roof with the broader power generation industry.

  • Apr 6-8 · Sydney, Australia

    World Hydropower Congress

    Leaders from government, finance, and industry unite to drive the policies and solutions defining the future of sustainable hydropower development and energy security.

THE HEADLINES

China Breaks Ground on World’s Largest Hydro Project

60-GW Medog Station uses four 20-kilometer diversion tunnels in Tibet to generate 300 TWh annually.

U.S. Completes Largest Dam Removal in History

Four Klamath hydro structures demolished in California and Oregon to reopen 400 miles of salmon habitat.
U.S. Completes Largest Dam Removal in History

In an earlier issue we covered all the products of July including a excavator-based panel installation system.

Products Announced in July

Xpanner's X1 Panel Lift

Xpanner X1

1. The X1 Panel Lift is an intelligent, excavator-based panel installation system that automates repetitive material handling, allowing installation crews to focus on high-value installation work. link

AESOLAR PV For Agriculture

2. AESOLAR TerraV : Installed in agricultural fields, TerraV modules optimize land use by generating solar power while providing shade for crops or livestock to thrive underneath link

3. AESOLAR TerraE : With 40% transparency for optimal plant growth, exceptional durability against harsh weather, and superior performance in low-light conditions, they offer long-term value and a greener future for agriculture. link

AESOLAR TerraE

GoodWe

4. GoodWe HCA G2 Series : GoodWe's HCA G2 EV Charger enables drivers to maximize solar energy usage when charging their electric vehicles (EV) through its smart phase switching function. link

5. GoodWe ESA-Athena Series : GoodWe's ESA-Athena Series is a compact, all-in-one solar plus storage system that turns your balcony into a personal power station. link

Sungrow

8. Antaisolar Agri-PV : Antaisolar's agrivoltaics mounting system revolutionizes dual land use, seamlessly integrating solar power generation with agricultural production. link

9. Enphase IQ9N : The IQ9N Microinverter represents the next leap in solar technology, featuring advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) architecture for superior performance, efficiency, and thermal management. link

11. LONGi Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant : The Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant module is designed to mitigate fire risks through an integrated safety architecture addressing electrical arcing, localized overheating, and resistance to flame penetration. link

12. TBEA TS330KTL-HV-C1 : Inverter supports a maximum of 30 strings of 6 MPPTs, with a single-channel maximum current of 75A. Series compensation scenarios of large bases such as sand and the Gobi Desert link

Bell Labs The Solar Battery (1954)

Bell Labs The Solar Battery (1954)

Bell Labs The Solar Battery (1954)

Something New Under the Sun. It's the Bell Solar Battery, made of thin discs of specially treated silicon, an ingredient of common sand. It converts the sun's rays directly into usable amounts of electricity. Simple and trouble-free. (The storage batteries beside the solar battery store up its electricity for night use.)  link to history lesson

Alternative Energy Events


At Altenergymag we strive to be the world wide alternative energy trade show resource. Complete list here.

July and August:

  • Jul 20-21 · Nairobi, Kenya

    SPE Africa Geothermal Workshop

    This workshop serves as a strategic platform for energy professionals and researchers to explore cutting-edge developments in geothermal exploration, drilling technologies, and financing models within Africa.

  • Jul 23-25 · Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR China

    Conference on Innovation and Technologies of Energy Storage (CITES)

    This global gathering of scholars and industry leaders focuses on battery energy storage innovations, long-duration storage technologies, and the transition to clean power systems.

  • Jul 24-25 · New Delhi, India

    Global Solar Expo India New Delhi (GSE India)

    This clean energy platform connects solar industry professionals and policymakers at the Yashobhoomi convention centre.

  • Aug 11-12 · New Cairo, Egypt

    Solar & Storage Live Egypt

    Egypt’s largest renewable energy exhibition that celebrates the technologies at the forefront of the transition to a greener, smarter, more decentralised energy system.

  • Aug 12-13 · Fort Lauderdale, United States

    The Energy Expo

    Event focused on solar, energy storage, and energy saving for the United States and all the Americas.

  • Aug 18-20 · Austin, United States

    Texas Clean Energy Summit (TX Clean Energy)

    This summit gathers over 85 expert speakers to address load growth and grid reliability within the expanding solar and energy storage sectors in Texas.

  • Aug 24-27 · Dallas, United States

    Nuclear Energy Conference & Expo (NECX)

    This gathering brings together 1,000 professionals from the nuclear energy ecosystem including utilities, developers, and regulators to focus on deployment and investment.

  • Aug 25-28 · São Paulo, Brazil

    The smarter E South America Exhibition and Conference (The smarter E South America)

    The smarter E South America 2026 is LATAM’s largest alliance of events for the energy industry, focusing on renewable energy transition, battery systems, and electric mobility.

  • Aug 25-28 · São Paulo, Brazil

    ees South America Exhibition + Conference (ees South America)

    ees South America is Latin America's key event for batteries and energy storage systems, featuring an exhibition and conference focused on driving the renewable energy future across the continent. The event serves as a central hub for energy sector transformations and business opportunities in the energy transition.

  • Aug 25-28 · São Paulo, Brazil

    Intersolar South America Exhibition and Conference (Intersolar South America)

    Intersolar South America is Latin America's largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry. The event highlights innovations and trends in renewable energy and will be held at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo.

Newsletter gallery image

Check it the complete list of events for 2026 here. If we are missing your event email us.

A minimal product and event newsletter for alternative energy.

Past Newsletters (Last 3 Months)

Explore recent editions of our alternative energy product and event newsletters.

June 2026