AltEnergyMag Newsletter — Latest Issues

Previous issue we covered hydro energy events and micro hydro products.
With all the recent solar announcements at Intersolar EU its a good time to catch up on the other alternative energy sectors. Hydro is still a government thing but small scale hyrdo products exist:
SMALL SCALE HYDRO PRODUCTS
1. PowerSpout Turbines : New Zealand-based PowerSpout modular Pelton, Turgo, and Low-Head (PLT/TRG/LH) micro-turbines kits. ($2-3k USD) link
2. TURBULENT Vortex : These turnkey kits allow landowners or off-grid communities to install a 5 kW to 70 kW generator into a riverbank or canal with minimal excavation, using composite pre-cast basins. The turbine runner spins at lower RPMs, letting debris and fish pass unharmed while maintaining high low-head efficiency. link
3. Idenergy River Turbine : Bi-directional Darrieus vertical-axis blades that fold flat for transport and automatically adjust to changing water flow speeds. The river turbine installation requires only three persons with little to no experience at all. link
HYDRO CONFERENCES
Sep 21-25 · Phoenix, United States
Clean Currents Conference (Clean Currents)
Offers technical education and networking opportunities for the water power community while focusing on sustainability and energy security challenges within regional dam projects and aqueduct systems.
Oct 14-16 · Bologna, Italy
HYDRO Conference and Exhibition (HYDRO)
Features technical sessions, training workshops, and study tours for the global hydropower and dams community focused on industry adaptation and opportunities.
Jan 18-21 · Salt Lake City, United States
HYDROVISION
HYDROVISION International is now integrated into POWERGEN, bringing together hydropower content, sourcing, and networking under one roof with the broader power generation industry.
Apr 6-8 · Sydney, Australia
World Hydropower Congress
Leaders from government, finance, and industry unite to drive the policies and solutions defining the future of sustainable hydropower development and energy security.
THE HEADLINES
China Breaks Ground on World’s Largest Hydro Project
60-GW Medog Station uses four 20-kilometer diversion tunnels in Tibet to generate 300 TWh annually.