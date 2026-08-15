AltEnergyMag Newsletter — Latest Issues

Xpanner's X1 Panel Lift

1. The X1 Panel Lift is an intelligent, excavator-based panel installation system that automates repetitive material handling, allowing installation crews to focus on high-value installation work. link

AESOLAR PV For Agriculture

2. AESOLAR TerraV : Installed in agricultural fields, TerraV modules optimize land use by generating solar power while providing shade for crops or livestock to thrive underneath link

3. AESOLAR TerraE : With 40% transparency for optimal plant growth, exceptional durability against harsh weather, and superior performance in low-light conditions, they offer long-term value and a greener future for agriculture. link

GoodWe

4. GoodWe HCA G2 Series : GoodWe's HCA G2 EV Charger enables drivers to maximize solar energy usage when charging their electric vehicles (EV) through its smart phase switching function. link

5. GoodWe ESA-Athena Series : GoodWe's ESA-Athena Series is a compact, all-in-one solar plus storage system that turns your balcony into a personal power station. link

Sungrow

6. Sungrow SG510HX : Integrates the SG510HX string inverter delivers a maximum output of 511.5 kW link

7. Sungrow PowerTitan 3.0 : Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System link

8. Antaisolar Agri-PV : Antaisolar's agrivoltaics mounting system revolutionizes dual land use, seamlessly integrating solar power generation with agricultural production. link

9. Enphase IQ9N : The IQ9N Microinverter represents the next leap in solar technology, featuring advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) architecture for superior performance, efficiency, and thermal management. link

10. FusionSolar LUTERRA : Huawei Launches the Next-Generation Grid-Forming ESS Platform LUTERRA link

11. LONGi Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant : The Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant module is designed to mitigate fire risks through an integrated safety architecture addressing electrical arcing, localized overheating, and resistance to flame penetration. link

12. TBEA TS330KTL-HV-C1 : Inverter supports a maximum of 30 strings of 6 MPPTs, with a single-channel maximum current of 75A. Series compensation scenarios of large bases such as sand and the Gobi Desert link