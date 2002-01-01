Serving the North American Installation Market

Since 2002 Our concise, product-focused newsletters help busy professionals quickly discover new equipment, components, tools and solutions available for North American projects.

Why AltEnergyMag? 1. Second oldest active readership in the industry. 2. Family owned and operated. 3. 10,000+ newsletter subscribers. 4. 50,000+ monthly website visitors. 5. 100,000+ monthly page views. 6. A focused, easy-to-scan alternative to broad industry news

Recent Newsletter Results 21% open rate. 32% of readers who opened clicked on at least one product. Average of 272 unique clicks per featured company. Individual product click-through rates as high as 15%.

Give your product the most prominent position in one of our product newsletters.

Featured Product Spotlight Prominent placement within the featured section.

Expanded presentation that stands out from standard product listings

Product image or animation

“Learn More” or “Watch” button

Direct link to your product page

Performance report showing opens and unique clicks

2 Product Spotlights — $999 Your product featured in two separate newsletters, providing valuable repeat exposure. 4 Product Spotlights — $1,799 Four appearances across four separate newsletters to build product recognition over time. 4 Product Spotlights + 1 Exclusive Eblast — $2,499 Four appearances across four separate newsletters to build product recognition over time.

Exclusive Eblast — $1,000 A dedicated email featuring only your company or product, delivered to approximately 10,000 renewable-energy subscribers.

Let’s Discuss Your 2027 Marketing Plans

Spotlights can be scheduled around product launches, trade shows and other important company announcements.

Contact Brenda

(brendah@altenergymag.com)