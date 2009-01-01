Arctech launches the ArcTrack Mobile, a solar-tracking and storage microgrid solution designed for off-grid and temporary power scenarios featuring integrated intelligence and control. By innovatively integrating solar, storage, intelligence, and control into one system, ArcTrack delivers a reliable, efficient, and cost-effective energy solution for every off-grid and temporary power scenario - providing stable and safe power for all scenarios, enabling fast and efficient installation and O&M, and optimizing lifecycle cost-benefit while improving end-to-end carbon efficiency. Specifically, it provides stable power in extreme conditions from -30°C to 60°C, while withstanding force-10 winds, and can be installed by two people in just one day with plug-and-play operation, supporting up to six parallel units. The system optimizes lifecycle costs by delivering 20% lower transport, 50% less site prep, 40% higher asset utilization, and over 400% ROI, while reducing the levelized cost of electricity by up to 90%. Each unit can cut CO2 emissions by 32.4 tons annually.