Bluetti launches the Balco battery storage series for the urban residential balcony PV market featuring integrated LFP technology. These systems include integrated heating and offer expandable storage capacities. The Balco 260 features a 2.56 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with integrated heating and supports expansion up to 15 kWh via additional modules. The system provides up to 2,400 W of solar input across four MPPT channels, along with 1,100 W of AC input for charging. The Balco 500 is equipped with a 5.02 kWh LFP battery with integrated heating. At system level, up to three Balco 500 units can be connected in parallel to a home distribution panel, enabling up to 11 kW of output capacity and 15 kWh of storage.