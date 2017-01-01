Dinto Solar was established in 2017 by the Central Research Institute of State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) to specialize in high-efficiency n-type heterojunction (HJT) solar technology. The company operates an integrated R&D-manufacturing-sales system with an R&D center in Nanchang and production facilities in Longgang and Suining. With a planned annual HJT capacity of 15 GW, the firm focuses on delivering advanced solar cells and modules to support the global transition to clean energy.