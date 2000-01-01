LONGi announces HIBC solar cell achieving 28.13% photoelectric conversion efficiency. LONGi announces HIBC solar module achieving 26.4% conversion efficiency.PRODUCT URL
Founded in 2000, LONGi has established itself as a global leader in monocrystalline silicon technology. The company operates a vertically integrated solar PV value chain, specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of solar wafers, cells, and modules to accelerate the clean energy transition.COMPANY URL
LONGi announces HIBC solar cell achieving 28.13% photoelectric conversion efficiency. LONGi announces HIBC solar module achieving 26.4% conversion efficiency.PRODUCT URL
LONGi announces Hi-MO X10 Guardian Anti-Glare Pro 2.0 solar panel featuring airport-grade anti-glare glass and efficiency up to 23.69 percent. LONGi announces EcoLife series Bifacial Full Black solar panel featuring BC cell technology for a uniform aesthetic and fire risk mitigation. LONGi announces Hi-MO S L261X energy storage system featuring liquid-cooled 261 kWh modular cabinets and multi-stage fire detection.PRODUCT URL
LONGi announces OmniCube battery featuring liquid-cooled thermal management and power conversion. LONGi announces Flexi battery featuring configurable power options and 261 kWh capacity. LONGi announces OmniCube L233 battery featuring 125 kW modular units expandable to 1.16 MWh. LONGi announces OmniCube A215 battery featuring a 215 kWh storage unit with 105 kW rated output. LONGi announces Flexi L261x battery featuring 24-hour backup duration and 261 kWh platform.PRODUCT URL
LONGi announces Hi-MO X10 solar panel featuring Back Contact technology and 24.3% conversion efficiency. These modules utilize a full-black aesthetic design for architectural integration and provide high resistance to micro-cracking.PRODUCT URL