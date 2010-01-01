Oxford PV was established in 2010 as a spin-out from Professor Henry Snaith’s lab at the University of Oxford to commercialize perovskite-on-silicon tandem solar cell technology. In 2016, the company acquired a manufacturing facility in Brandenburg, Germany, to transition from lab research to industrial-scale production. Following years of achieving world-record efficiencies, the company reached a major milestone in 2024 with the world's first shipment of tandem solar modules to a customer.