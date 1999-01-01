Qcells has launched a domestically assembled version of its Q.HOME CORE G3 residential energy storage system in collaboration with Jabil to help homeowners qualify for US domestic content tax bonuses. Assembled at Jabil’s Auburn Hills, Michigan facility, the new battery storage system is a domestic content eligible version of Qcells’ third-generation residential ESS, known as Q.HOME CORE G3. Q.HOME CORE G3’s “Grid Support” configuration helps homeowners avoid costly utility rates by charging their battery with excess daytime solar or off-peak utility power and dispatching stored energy for consumption during on-peak rates in the evening. Combining Q.HOME CORE G3 with EnFin financing enables access to affordable solar and storage through a single ecosystem—delivering a streamlined, end-to-end residential energy platform for both installers and homeowners.