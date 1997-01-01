Sungrow announces PowerMatrix solar plus storage system featuring a unified multi-node energy network for dynamic routing and real-time optimization. Sungrow announces Matrix solar inverter serving as the core enabling product for the PowerMatrix architecture. Sungrow announces PowerTitan 3.0 energy storage system featuring cell-to-plant SOC balancing to increase usable energy capacity by approximately 8%. Sungrow announces MPPT Booster solar component featuring up to 28 MPPTs per MW for string-level optimization.