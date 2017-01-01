Tongwei Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise deeply integrated in green agriculture and green energy, specializing in high-purity crystalline silicon and high-efficiency solar cells. Since 2017, the company has ranked as the world's top solar cell shipper for nine consecutive years and is the first to achieve cumulative shipments exceeding 400 GW. Its growth is characterized by the development of the 'Fishery & PV Integration' model and the operation of the industry's first 'Lighthouse Factory' in the PV cell sector.