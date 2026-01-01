Top Rack Technology

November 2026. TRT RF-2 Rail Fastener specialized connector designed to streamline rail-to-bracket connections and improve positioning efficiency during rooftop assembly link

November 2026. Full-Coverage Skirt System rooftop array finishing solution that conceals exposed module edges to provide a streamlined visual profile for residential installations link

November 2026. TRT SAVRIX residential solar attachment solution optimized for manufacturing efficiency and reduced installation complexity in cost-sensitive projects link

November 2026. TRT ButyLok integrated waterproofing component utilizing a shoe-like design with pre-applied, gel-like butyl sealant that compresses during bracket installation link

November 2026. TRT-G2 cost-competitive residential mounting bracket featuring a streamlined design compatible with ButyLok waterproofing for simplified mechanical attachment link

November 2026. TRT FreePivot all-metal bracket featuring a 360-degree rotatable rail fastener and built-in height adjustment to compensate for uneven roof surfaces and misaligned attachment points link