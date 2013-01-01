Zendure's PowerHub is a plug-in home energy management system hub that integrates photovoltaics, storage, and backup power to coordinate household loads across European markets. The central control unit combines photovoltaics, storage, grid and backup power, and controllable loads such as heat pumps, EV chargers and smart home devices into one architecture, evolving the SolarFlow Mix Series from modular storage into a fully integrated home energy ecosystem. It scales from an 8 kWh base up to 50 kWh per unit, or 150 kWh in multi-unit setups. PowerHub runs on Zendure's open energy platform ZEN+OS and is managed by ZENKI AI, which learns household habits, weather and electricity prices to decide minute by minute when to store and use energy. With 10 ms transfer time, it keeps computers and sensitive medical devices running uninterrupted.