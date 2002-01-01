Accredited Power Saver Co are an Australian owned and managed company and have been operating in the Energy Efficiency space since 2011.



With operations in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia, Accredited Power Saver are:



Australia's largest residential LED installer,



Trusted installers of Quality Solar Systems,



Expert installers of Smoke Alarms,



Professional installers of In-Home Energy Management Systems,



Certified installers of quality Hot Water Systems.