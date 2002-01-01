Company Profile
Advanced Energy Group
AEG, based in Ann Arbor, MI is a team of development professionals who bring renewable energy projects to fruition from planning and financing to execution with a network of certified service providers and installers who provide leading edge technologies and engineering.
AEG specializes in REDs (Renewable Energy Districts) which are designed to maximize efficiency and bring down the costs of renewable energy systems in housing complexes.
See aeggroup.wordpress.com - for latest project updates.
AEG specializes in REDs (Renewable Energy Districts) which are designed to maximize efficiency and bring down the costs of renewable energy systems in housing complexes.
See aeggroup.wordpress.com - for latest project updates.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1003 Broadway, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 227
- Phone
- 734 327 0019
- cheryl@nfrmi.com
- Website
- http://aeg-group.us