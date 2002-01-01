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Company Profile

Advanced Plasma Industries Inc.

Advanced Plasma Industries Inc. logo
This technology can use solar / wind energy to power the hydrogen production for combustion engines, fuel cells and electric power plants.

PLASMA-BASED HYDROGEN GENERATION

In mid 2011, a plasma-based system is being developed which will generate Hydrogen from sea water using less energy than electrolysis.

Contact Information

Address
4th st., Pocomoke City, MD 2181 227
Phone
443-437-7312

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