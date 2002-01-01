Company Profile
Advanced Plasma Industries Inc.
This technology can use solar / wind energy to power the hydrogen production for combustion engines, fuel cells and electric power plants.
PLASMA-BASED HYDROGEN GENERATION
In mid 2011, a plasma-based system is being developed which will generate Hydrogen from sea water using less energy than electrolysis.
PLASMA-BASED HYDROGEN GENERATION
In mid 2011, a plasma-based system is being developed which will generate Hydrogen from sea water using less energy than electrolysis.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4th st., Pocomoke City, MD 2181 227
- Phone
- 443-437-7312
- Website
- http://colossalstorage.net