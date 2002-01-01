Electro Magnetically Coupled – Atomic Mass Filtering (ECP-AMF) developed by Advanced Plasma Industries Inc. can dissociate Sea Water, Biomass materials (wood, grass, wheat, corn, algae, etc.) Coal and Natural gas into Monatomic hydrogen (1H = 3.5 times the energy of regular market hydrogen H2), oxygen, carbon and then re-associates the elements to manufacture synthetic hydrocarbons like kerosene, diesel, gasoline, and lubricating oil at prices well below current market prices. A SAFE, CLEAN, AND ABUNDANT Renewable Energy.



Electro Magnetically Coupled – Atomic Mass Filtering (ECP-AMF) uses solar, wind, hydroelectric, nuclear energy to dissociate sea water, coal, natural gas, or biomass molecules into hydrogen, carbon and oxygen. ECP-AMF produces renewable ready to use fuels, thereby, having a huge impact on energy markets by providing a path to cost-competitive clean fuels needed for combustion engines, jet fuels, fuel cells, and power plants. That in turn would give the world's energy industries a low-cost, alternative to conventional fuels that would be SAFER, CLEANER, AND ABUNDANT.