AFC Cable Systems®, Inc. was founded in New Bedford, Mass., in 1926 as American Flexible Conduit Company. The company was privately owned, then a part of Nortek Inc., Providence, R.I. from 1969 until 1990.



AFC was again a private company independent of Nortek until December 1993, when it executed an initial public offering. The company successfully completed a follow-on offering in February 1995.



In November of 1999, AFC was acquired by Tyco International, Ltd.



In 2010, Tyco International announced agreement to sell majority stake in our business to the private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. The new company is named Atkore International®.



In 2011, Atkore International® starts the year as a standalone company.