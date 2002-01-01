Company Profile

aleo solar AG

aleo solar AG logo
With high-performance solar modules, aleo solar makes photovoltaics profitable. Whether on private residences, agricultural buildings or industrial halls - aleo modules ensure high electricity yields on every roof. Our high-grade modules are installed by authorized aleo dealers. More than 1,500 of these partners provide professional installations in Europe. We support the authorized aleo dealers from system design to after-sales service.

Contact Information

Address
Osterstr. 15, Oldenburg, 26122 83
Phone
+49 441 21988-390

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