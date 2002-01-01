Company Profile
aleo solar AG
With high-performance solar modules, aleo solar makes photovoltaics profitable. Whether on private residences, agricultural buildings or industrial halls - aleo modules ensure high electricity yields on every roof. Our high-grade modules are installed by authorized aleo dealers. More than 1,500 of these partners provide professional installations in Europe. We support the authorized aleo dealers from system design to after-sales service.
Contact Information
- Address
- Osterstr. 15, Oldenburg, 26122 83
- Phone
- +49 441 21988-390
- Website
- http://www.aleo-solar.de