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Company Profile

AllCom

AllCom logo
AllCom, a Nevada corporation incorporated in 1997, invented the Universal Office, a proprietary mix of hardware and software that integrates three powerful technologies into one seamless service: Telecommunications, the world's most universal and interactive communication medium; Electronic Banking, the key to electronic commerce; and the Internet, the world's most powerful information medium.

AllCom proprietary Universal Office soft switch integrates those three key elements on a single platfo

Contact Information

Address
4570 South Eastern Avenue - Suite 23-221, Las Vegas, Nevada 89119 227
Phone
(877) 327-3400

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