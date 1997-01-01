Company Profile
AllCom
AllCom, a Nevada corporation incorporated in 1997, invented the Universal Office, a proprietary mix of hardware and software that integrates three powerful technologies into one seamless service: Telecommunications, the world's most universal and interactive communication medium; Electronic Banking, the key to electronic commerce; and the Internet, the world's most powerful information medium.
AllCom proprietary Universal Office soft switch integrates those three key elements on a single platfo
AllCom proprietary Universal Office soft switch integrates those three key elements on a single platfo
Contact Information
- Address
- 4570 South Eastern Avenue - Suite 23-221, Las Vegas, Nevada 89119 227
- Phone
- (877) 327-3400
- LedfordMccabe@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.allcom.com