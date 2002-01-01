Company Profile
Alpha-Omega Power Technologies
A leading provider of solar simulators test and data acquisition systems. Benefits include: High throughput 120 tests per minute; from 1 sun to 3000x suns; Class AAA; traceable spectrum match. Family of products for testing: wafers, cells, receivers, and large area modules. Expertise with both space and terrestrial systems.
Contact Information
- Address
- 8504 Calle Alameda NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113 227
- Phone
- 973-984-0624
- joe@alphaomegapt.com
- Website
- http://www.alphaomegapt.com