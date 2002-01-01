Company Profile
Alpha
Alpha Technologies, Inc. provides a full line of broadband network powering products including standby, non-standby and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), surge suppressors, enclosures, batteries and other powering accessories. More than 30 years of aggressive research and development enable timely and effective solutions for new power applications
Contact Information
- Address
- 3767 Alpha Way, Bellingham, WA 98226 227
- Phone
- 360/647-2360
- jgrubb@alpha.com
- Website
- http://alpha.com