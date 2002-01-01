Company Profile
AltaTerra Research
AltaTerra Research is a research consultancy specializing in sustainable business and the commercial marketplace for clean technology solutions. Through research reports, executive events and advisory services, AltaTerra helps forward-looking organizations improve resource-efficiency in their operations and capitalize on new 'green' market opportunities. From our headquarters in Silicon Valley, we have been serving a global base of corporate, institutional, and government clients since 2007.
Contact Information
- Address
- 530 Lytton Avenue, Second Floor, Palo Alto, California 94301 227
- Phone
- (650) 362-0440
- Website
- http://www.altaterra.net/