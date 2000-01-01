Company Profile
Alternative Construction Lighting
Alternative Construction Lighting of Knoxville, TN (ACL) is a manufacturer of mobile solar light and power systems. We supply heavy duty on demand renewable power and LED lighting with our 1.3 Kw solar array, and 1650 Ah battery bank. We off 2000 watts of on demand AC power when and where it is needed. Auxiliary power and quick charging outlets are included standard.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1739 Old Callahan Dr., Knoxville, Tennessee 37912 227
- Phone
- 865-859-0223
- caldwellmatt04@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.acltrailers.com