Anyang Machinery Co., LTD was founded in 1968, which is a states owned manufacturing factory in China. It covers more than 1333 acres and with a workshop section of 60000m² and more than 800 sets of manufacturing equipment. Anyang Machinery is specialized in wind turbine tower and wind turbine tower internals manufacturing, can process steel coils with the maximum thickness of 100mm, and the maximum lifting capacity is 200 ton.