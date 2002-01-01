Company Profile
Applied Energy Technologies (AET)
AET's solar mounting solutions fit every type of solar installation and all major solar modules. Designed for cost-driven projects, their mounting systems offer industry-leading installation, high shipping density (with dramatically lower freight bills), and full layout and loading analysis with every project. Their racking is lightweight for easy handling on the jobsite and galvanized for corrosion resistance. AET's highly-trained installation crews offer complete installation of their customer's solar racking systems.
Contact Information
- Address
- 22367 Starks Drive, Clinton Township, MI 48036 227
- Phone
- 586-466-5073
- sales@aetenergy.com
- Website
- http://www.aetenergy.com