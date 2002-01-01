Company Profile
Argus Media
Argus is a leading energy and commodity price reporting agency providing data, news and insight as well as conference and consulting services. Companies in more than 140 countries around the world use Argus prices to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.
Contact Information
- Address
- Lacon House, 84 Theobald's Road, London, England WC1X 8NL 227
- Phone
- + 44 (0) 20 7780 4200
- london@argusmedia.com
- Website
- http://www.argusmedia.com