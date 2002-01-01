Company Profile
Ashlok Safe Electrode Limited
Ashlok is a leading provider of lightning protection systems and earthing solutions, established in 2004 to safeguard lives, infrastructure, and investments from the dangers of lightning strikes and power surges. We specialize in lightning arresters, surge protection devices, and grounding systems, ensuring reliable protection for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.58 3rd Street North Phase, SIDCO Industrial Estate Ambattur Chennai - 600 098 Tamil Nadu, India., Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600 098 101
- Phone
- 94440 87356
- earthing@ashlok.com
- Website
- https://ashlok.com/