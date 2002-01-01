At Asia Airblast Pte Ltd, we are a house of finishing machines for metal parts providing metal finishing or polishing machines such as Sand blasting, Shot blasting, Sand blasting nozzles, etc. This company provides the unmatched quality sandblasting machines as well as other equipments at a reasonable price. Highly experienced and talented professionals offer the premium quality Sandblasting in Malaysia for cleaning, shaping, engraving or finishing any type of surface.