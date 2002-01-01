Company Profile
BalaJi MicroTechnologies Pvt. Ltd.
BalaJi MicroTechnologies is the first company in India manufacturing high quality board camera lens as commercial products. The company design, develop & manufacture wide range of standard & custom Line Scan Cameras.With strong in-house R&D design efforts, we are happy to offer wide range of line scan camera which produces high quality images. Our cameras are widely deployed in variety of applications in fast moving and High speed i
Contact Information
- Address
- D-2/20, Sector-10,DLF Faridabad Haryana-121006, INDIA, Delhi, Delhi 121006 101
- Phone
- +911294006203
- balajibmt31@gmail.com