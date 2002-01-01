Bestar Steel Co., Ltd., as one of the subsidiary companies under Shinestar, is a dedicated provider and exporter for high performance price ratio SMLS and welded pipes,including tubing and casing,drill pipe,OCTG pipe etc. , Bestar has set up extensive international sales network covering Middle East, South & East Asia, Africa and America, etc. As one of the major exporters of OCTG and line pipe for crude oil and natural gas delivery in China, we topped the export amount in China.