Beston Group is located in China, which offers a full range of quality waste recycling equipment. Our products cover pyrolysis plant, charcoal making machine, paper pulp molding machine, biomass pellet machine, waste oil distillation plant, tire shredding machine, etc. All these facilities can be provided individually and completely. During these years, Beston Group has helped customers in more than 50 countries and regions with their waste management projects, including in the UK, the Philippin