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Company Profile

Bluewater Battery Logistics

Bluewater Battery Logistics logo
Moving batteries to the next owner, next application, or to recycling.
Resale.
We maximize the resale value of your surplus, excess or idle battery cells, modules, or packs.
Repurpose.
We enable used batteries with > 60% state of health to be reused in their original pack or repurposed at scale for new applications (energy storage, etc.) to minimize waste and environmental impact.
Recycle.
Collecting, packaging, shipping, and recycling of end-of-life, damaged, defective or recalled batteries.

Contact Information

Address
BLUEWATER BATTERY 205 E CARRILLO ST STE 200, Santa Barbara, California 93101 227
Phone
7149143554

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