Bluewater Battery Logistics

Moving batteries to the next owner, next application, or to recycling.

Resale.

We maximize the resale value of your surplus, excess or idle battery cells, modules, or packs.

Repurpose.

We enable used batteries with > 60% state of health to be reused in their original pack or repurposed at scale for new applications (energy storage, etc.) to minimize waste and environmental impact.

Recycle.

Collecting, packaging, shipping, and recycling of end-of-life, damaged, defective or recalled batteries.