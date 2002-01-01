Company Profile
Bluewater Battery Logistics
Moving batteries to the next owner, next application, or to recycling.
Resale.
We maximize the resale value of your surplus, excess or idle battery cells, modules, or packs.
Repurpose.
We enable used batteries with > 60% state of health to be reused in their original pack or repurposed at scale for new applications (energy storage, etc.) to minimize waste and environmental impact.
Recycle.
Collecting, packaging, shipping, and recycling of end-of-life, damaged, defective or recalled batteries.
Resale.
We maximize the resale value of your surplus, excess or idle battery cells, modules, or packs.
Repurpose.
We enable used batteries with > 60% state of health to be reused in their original pack or repurposed at scale for new applications (energy storage, etc.) to minimize waste and environmental impact.
Recycle.
Collecting, packaging, shipping, and recycling of end-of-life, damaged, defective or recalled batteries.
Contact Information
- Address
- BLUEWATER BATTERY 205 E CARRILLO ST STE 200, Santa Barbara, California 93101 227
- Phone
- 7149143554