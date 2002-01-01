Boston Solar is the #1 residential solar contractor based in Massachusetts, with over 3,300 installations in only 5 years. We are proud to power Massachusetts, a state that continues to lead the nation in solar installations. We provide superior products, exceptional customer service and the highest quality workmanship. Boston Solar is dedicated to helping customers save money, while improving the environment and supporting our local community. Every member of our team is focused on delivering the best experience for every customer.